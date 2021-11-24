Space Force and USO Embark on First-Ever Holiday Tour

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, and actor/author Kal Penn, on break from touring for his current memoir "You Can't Be Serious," brought holiday cheer to Guardians and Airmen at two locations, including Thule Air Base – located just 450-miles south of the North Pole.

Space Force + Kal Penn

"Our men and women are working day and night to keep Americans safe and ensure space capabilities are always available in support of daily life and the joint force," said Raymond. "Visiting these servicemembers and government civilians is just one small way of showing our appreciation for their dedication to the Space Force mission and to the nation."

The Space Force will be celebrating its second birthday in December. The tour to Thule Air Base and New Boston Space Force Station gave General Raymond the opportunity to meet directly with those who are stationed at some remote installations. And at Thule, General Raymond saw first-hand how Guardians and Airmen weathered the harsh conditions, serving a one-year, unaccompanied tour.

Penn remarked that he was humbled and inspired by their commitment, especially when separated from their loved ones during the holiday season.

"I'm honored to volunteer with the USO and spend time with our women and men in uniform again," Penn said. "I have such a heartfelt respect for the sacrifices they and their families make in service to our great nation. It was very special to visit with them, share stories, and express my gratitude."

Penn is an actor, writer, producer, and is known for his starring roles in Designated Survivor, House, Mira Nair's The Namesake, the Harold & Kumar franchise, and the patriotic immigration sit-com Sunnyside which he co-created for NBC.

Over the last year, the USO has delivered entertainment to nearly 100,000 service members and their families through a combination its in-person and Military Virtual Programming. This is the first time that the USO has worked with the military's newest branch to provide in-person entertainment.

