TRVL Token Launch Announced on Four Platforms On Friday November 26, the TRVL token -- the utility token powering the Dtravel home sharing platform -- will be available on MEXC Global, Bybit and Gate exchanges

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that TRVL, the utility token powering Dtravel, a decentralized platform for the home sharing economy facilitating short-term stays, will launch on Friday November 26, 2021 and will be available on MEXC Global, Bybit, Gate.io and Polkastarter.

"As we continue to expand our community to include an even greater variety of passionate voices, we're looking forward to seeing the TRVL token in action within our community and propelling the next evolution of home sharing," said Cynthia Huang, Growth, Marketing and Community Lead at Genesys Partners , the core team behind Dtravel. "The token will grant unprecedented influence to home sharing hosts and guests, while serving as an example of how Web 3.0 will empower individuals to experience travel on their terms."

The unique differentiator with Dtravel is the inclusion of the TRVL token, which provides membership within the Dtravel ecosystem through the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). All community members, including hosts and guests, have a say in the direction of Dtravel.

The TRVL token also creates an opportunity for members of the Dtravel platform to make and receive payments in TRVL, participate in governance and receive travel rewards. Revenue from Dtravel bookings is used to fund community initiatives, such as the Community Treasury and Host Protection Pool, which are also funded using TRVL.

In addition to the above, TRVL can be used for:

Travel: Hosts can list their property and accept payment in TRVL. Guests can book and pay for short-term stays in TRVL. Early hosts and guests who sign up and use the Dtravel platform will receive TRVL rewards as early adopters of Dtravel.

Loyalty: Onboarding initiatives for hosts and guests with 90M TRVL allocated towards community members who contribute to the growth of Dtravel. The Support-to-Earn program allows community members to contribute their time and expertise in exchange for rewards.

Governance: TRVL holders can participate in governance and voting activities that influence how the Dtravel platform is managed.

Protection: 1% of all booking fees are allocated to the Protection Pool, which offers up to US$1 million in protection to give hosts peace of mind when listing their homes with Dtravel.

TRVL powers the next evolution of the home sharing economy on Dtravel, where hosts earn more and travelers pay less. Travelers booking with Dtravel save on fees significantly compared to other home sharing platforms, with hosts paying 0% in fees. The community-owned Dtravel platform is governed by a network of hosts, guests and community members via the TRVL token. The TRVL token will go live on November 26 at 8a.m. EST.

To access and participate in the different launch events, visit:

About TRVL

TRVL is the utility token powering the Dtravel ecosystem. The TRVL token centers around 4 main areas - travel, loyalty, governance and protection. Additionally, it gives its holders membership as well as a vote in how the Dtravel platform is run.

About Dtravel

Dtravel is a decentralized, global home sharing community that facilitates seamless short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with significantly lower fees than other home sharing platforms. Conceived by former executives of Airbnb, Expedia and other global technology companies, Dtravel aims to empower its members — including hosts, guests and token holders — to participate in the growth and decision making of a new type of home sharing economy through community governance.

