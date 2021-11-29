BioReference Laboratories Announces Readiness for COVID-19 Testing if the Omicron COVID-19 Variant Emerges in The U.S.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ: OPK), announced COVID-19 testing preparedness for the Omicron Variant. BioReference's PCR diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 are based on recognizing specific RNA target genes that are common to all coronaviruses.

To date, the diagnostic targets have not changed with the novel COVID-19 variants. The changes seem to be occurring within the Spike (S)-gene responsible for the spike protein and other genes unrelated to the diagnostic targets used for making the diagnosis. The Spike protein is responsible for attaching the virus to human cells via the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor binding protein. It is predominantly the structure of the S-gene protein that has been changing with the different variants. These changes do not interfere with the high throughput RT/PCR assays as these tests all have multiple genomic targets.

"The emergence of the Omicron Variant should have no impact on our ability to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 with our lab based PCR platforms and point of care/rapid devices," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "We are committed to maintaining our existing testing capacity and increasing that capacity to mid-pandemic levels as the need arises."

BioReference has four laboratory-based PCR testing facilities including Elmwood Park, NJ, Melbourne, FL, Houston, TX and Burbank, CA. In addition, BioReference has more than 200 of rapid, Point-of-Care COVID-19 testing locations around the country. BioReference has performed over 19 million PCR tests and more 1 million Point-of-Care tests since the pandemic began.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full-service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40-year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. https://www.bioreference.com/

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

