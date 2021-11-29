Steadily Forms New Carrier Partnership With Obsidian

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Steadily announced a new carrier partnership with Obsidian, an A.M. Best Rated "A-" hybrid fronting program carrier. The partnership will enhance Steadily's product offering by providing an instant rate, quote, bind platform for the market of over 17 million direct-to-consumer landlords across the United States.

Obsidian Logo (PRNewsfoto/Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.)

Traditionally, the insurance industry has a reputation for long wait times, outdated processes and lacklustre service. Consumers want insurance that works like the other modern tools that they love – fast, easy to use, and with an exceptional customer experience. Steadily's new program with Obsidian will offer insurance solutions that enable landlords to get an insurance quote online in minutes, 24/7, from the palm of their hand.

"As an innovative new insurtech brand, Steadily looks for partners who complement our digital approach and are engaged underwriters for high growth programs," says Datha Santomieri, Co-Founder and Vice-President at Steadily. "Obsidian is an exciting new fronting carrier in the industry, with proven expertise in standing up new programs with a tech-forward and innovative approach. The program administrator capabilities offered through Obsidian complement our existing reinsurance partnerships, and will result in a faster digital rate, quote, bind experience and a more competitive value for the end consumer."

"We are very pleased to partner with Steadily," commented William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian. "They are an innovative, creative, technologically driven enterprise led by very proven and highly capable industry executives. Their track record of success combined with a unique approach to a large industry segment was recognized by leading reinsurers in the market. This is Obsidian's third instance of partnering with an innovative partner to launch a niche insurtech product."

Steadily has built an intuitive digital platform with a meticulously designed mobile-first experience that pre-fills many data points like property size and year of construction. The Obsidian partnership will further remove points of friction in the customer journey, by offering an automated, fast, and easy experience for landlords and partners in the digital ecosystem. The result is a fast, affordable, and delightful experience that has already earned Steadily 4.8 out of 5 star-rating and glowing recommendations from customers.

About Steadily

Steadily was created by industry experts to offer the best landlord insurance service and a top-rated customer experience from quote request to claim resolution. Mobile-first and direct-to-consumer, Steadily is poised to rapidly remake the insurance segment. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas and Overland Park, KS, and is backed by investors including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Next Coast Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

About Obsidian

Obsidian Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., a fronting insurance holding company that issues policies underwritten by Managing General Agents, Managing General Underwriters, and program managers. Obsidian sources, underwrites, and manages a diverse portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance programs, and reinsures the majority of the business to select reinsurers. Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. was formed in 2019 in partnership with Genstar Capital. For more information, visit www.obsidianspecialty.com .

