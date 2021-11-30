Avtex, A TTEC Digital Company, Wins A 2021 Tekne Award

MINNEAPOLIS and ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtex, a TTEC Digital Company of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), announced today that they have been awarded a Tekne Award in the Digital Marketing category. The Tekne Awards are presented by the Minnesota Technology Association and recognize organizations that are leading-edge innovators in science and technology throughout Minnesota.

Avtex won for work with Chipotle, building a solution that captured and analyzed comprehensive customer information and insights, to empower them to have a more meaningful and personalized customer experience with individuals engaging with the Chipotle brand. Avtex provided consulting and integrated technology that allows Chipotle to engage with its 20 million Chipotle Rewards customers through various digital strategies, including segmentation, predictive modeling, personalization, and creative optimization.

Avtex orchestrated key channels for Chipotle including SMS, push, email, and mobile wallet messaging. As a result, Chipotle now has data on its customers' engagement levels by channel and content to determine how best to deliver actionable messages. As a result, Chipotle has amplified their ability to deliver richer, more meaningful experiences that support customer loyalty, retention and brand advocacy.

"Each year, the Tekne Awards recognize Minnesota-based organizations and individuals that create and support science and technology innovation within the state," said Jeff Tollefson, president and CEO of MnTech. "Our team was floored by the range of innovative entries we saw in this year's submissions, and we're privileged to highlight the achievements of this year's impressive selection of honorees."

"We're honored to win this Tekne Award and be recognized as a technology innovator here in Minnesota," said George Demou, President and CEO of Avtex. "This project with Chipotle is a true reflection of how we partner with organizations to create exceptional experiences through thoughtful planning and using technology."

About Avtex

Avtex, a TTEC Digital company, is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

