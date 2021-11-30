CarBuzz Announces 2021 Awards Winners

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After lengthy deliberation, CarBuzz is excited to announce the winners of the 2021 CarBuzz Awards. "2021 was a huge year for new car reveals, with outstanding products at both ends of the buying spectrum," says Jared Rosenholtz, CarBuzz Editor at Large. To better reflect the current state of the car industry, two new award categories were introduced for this year: Electrified Luxury and Affordable Fun. The winners of the 2021 CarBuzz Awards are as follows:

People's Car: 2022 Ford Maverick - The car that provides buyers with the most value for money; the winner is the best all-round vehicle priced less than 2021's average new car price of $45,000 . - The car that provides buyers with the most value for money; the winner is the best all-round vehicle priced less than 2021's average new car price of

Family Fun: 2022 Kia Carnival - With a price cap of $40,000 , the winner has to provide a balance between a spacious interior that can seat at least four, and the ability to provide a fun drive. - With a price cap of, the winner has to provide a balance between a spacious interior that can seat at least four, and the ability to provide a fun drive.

Save The Planet Car: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - The winner must be an eco-friendly vehicle that provides quality, enjoyment, and desirability, while still being fuel-efficient. - The winner must be an eco-friendly vehicle that provides quality, enjoyment, and desirability, while still being fuel-efficient.

Off-Road Warrior: 2021 Ford Bronco - The best off-roading truck or SUV that offers unrivaled enjoyment on unpaved roads. Various forms of off-roading are taken into account. - The best off-roading truck or SUV that offers unrivaled enjoyment on unpaved roads. Various forms of off-roading are taken into account.

Tech Lover's Dream: 2022 BMW iX - The car with the best safety, comfort, convenience, and technological features. This category represents innovation in the automotive sphere. - The car with the best safety, comfort, convenience, and technological features. This category represents innovation in the automotive sphere.

Electrified Luxury: 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT - A new category highlighting the hybrid or electric car that boasts the best balance of luxury, comfort, performance, and convenience, at any price. - A new category highlighting the hybrid or electric car that boasts the best balance of luxury, comfort, performance, and convenience, at any price.

Best Interior: 2021 Genesis G80 - Rewarding innovation in interior design and quality relevant to price, with a focus on luxury, technology, and ergonomics. - Rewarding innovation in interior design and quality relevant to price, with a focus on luxury, technology, and ergonomics.

Track Weapon: 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO - The car that would be most thrilling in a track environment based on power, handling dynamics, focus, and theater. - The car that would be most thrilling in a track environment based on power, handling dynamics, focus, and theater.

Affordable Fun : 2022 Subaru BRZ / 2022 Toyota GR86 - A category created to celebrate accessible driver enjoyment. The winner must be fun to drive to work and on track, without breaking the bank. - A category created to celebrate accessible driver enjoyment. The winner must be fun to drive to work and on track, without breaking the bank.

Family Luxury: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer - Rewarding comfort, space, a plush interior, and a spread of safety and convenience features, with no price cap. - Rewarding comfort, space, a plush interior, and a spread of safety and convenience features, with no price cap.

2021 presented the toughest pool of finalists in CarBuzz Awards history

With many exciting new launches for this year, choosing finalists, and ultimately winners, was tougher than ever. "Automakers brought their A-game in 2021 with never-before-seen diversity and huge technological leaps forward," says Roger Biermann, Managing Editor of CarBuzz. "The creation of new vehicle segments across the board and the implementation of advanced electric powertrains has dramatically broadened the horizons of the American automotive landscape."

To be eligible, vehicles had to be available for a press drive or first drive event during 2021. Road car testers have no affiliation to any carmaker; finalists and winners are selected on merit alone. More information is available here: https://carbuzz.com/features/2021-carbuzz-awards-winners-announced

