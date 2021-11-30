ClassWallet Selected by Michigan Department of Education to Support Distribution of EANS Funds to Non-Public Schools to Help Offset Educational Disruptions Caused by COVID-19

Participating Schools to Receive Share of Up to $173 Million in Funds from Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act

MIAMI and LANSING, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet has been selected by the Michigan Department of Education to distribute up to $173 million in federal EANS funds to non-public and private schools to help offset the educational disruption caused by COVID-19.

The three-year contract provides access to ClassWallet's accounts payable automation platform to school administrators throughout the state. Each will receive digital wallet accounts to purchase the goods and services their schools need from a pre-approved e-commerce marketplace filled with national, regional and local providers. The system allows for quick reimbursements and vendor and service provider payments can be processed rapidly for approved purchases made outside of the marketplace.

The contract is the seventh EANS agreement earned by ClassWallet; other states utilizing ClassWallet to help manage their EANS programs are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts and South Carolina.

The Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS I) program, made possible under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, provides services or assistance to eligible non-public schools to address educational disruptions caused by COVID-19. EANS II, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, provides additional funding for institutions serving a significant number of low-income students. The ClassWallet platform will be used to distribute monies from both programs which are funded equally (approximately $86.5 million each).

"The pandemic put significant stumbling blocks in the way of private school teachers and their students," said Fred Williams, Field Services Director and Ombudsman, Michigan Department of Education's Office of Educational Support. "We are working diligently to put these funds to use quickly to support as many of the 275 schools in our state serving approximately 55,000 non-public school students."

"Michigan's Department of Education didn't have an efficient way to set up and administer its twin EANS programs without external support," said Jamie Rosenberg, founder and CEO, ClassWallet. "Our SchoolWallet platform was implemented within three days of contract execution and is now live and helping the state to manage the entire process, from distribution to reimbursement and reconciliation of all expenditures. It is also easing the burden on participating non-public school administrators and ensures the financial integrity of the program."

The Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools (MANS) was an early advocate for Michigan obtaining federal EANS funds. Executive Director Brian Broderick played an active role in pushing the programs forward.

"The non-public schools in Michigan are grateful that the Michigan Department of Education contracted with ClassWallet to improve the administrative efficiency of the EANS program," said Broderick. "The impact of COVID-19 to the educational community was significant and this platform will help us all get back on track."

About ClassWallet

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, ClassWallet ( www.classwallet.com ) supports K-12 finance leaders in saving valuable time and overhead costs by providing an automated accounts payable platform and marketplace for decentralized purchases. Used by 13 state agencies and 3,900 schools serving 2.5 million students, the innovative digital wallet technology is fast becoming the industry standard for classroom supply and facilities maintenance budgets, emergency funding and student scholarship programs. ClassWallet has attracted top retailers like Amazon, Office Depot, Staples, Scholastic, School Specialty, Home Depot, Lakeshore Learning and thousands of leading merchants that serve the K-12 education market to accept ClassWallet as a form for payment.

