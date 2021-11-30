getLouie.ai Rolls Out Small Business Partnership--"Paying It Forward" in a Post-COVID Landscape The A.I.-driven business texting platform launches The Original Partner Program for qualifying small businesses in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- getLouie.ai, the recently launched business texting platform, has announced a partnership program for Massachusetts businesses. Known as The Original Partner Program (TOPP), the initiative offers small businesses the opportunity to subscribe to the company's A.I.-driven marketing and scheduling SMS platform.

The program offers as much as 75% off the standard subscription price.

The company launched TOPP in response to the economic hardships that many small business owners have recently experienced. Chief Operating Officer Michael Eldridge stated that "the entire team at getLouie, along with our parent company TME Group, has been searching for ways to pay forward to fellow small business owners. Our getLouie texting system is hopefully one solution."

A study on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses concluded that the pandemic "represents a shock to America's small firms that has little parallel since the Great Depression of the 1930s," with over 40% of small businesses at least temporarily closed. ("The impact of COVID-19...", PNAS, July 28th, 2020)

Under the TOPP program, getLouie subscribers will also receive in-person setup, training, and support. Eldridge says that he hopes that the program will help qualified businesses recover from turbulent economic times.

"Almost every small company has taken a hit when it comes to customer connection. Consumers have spent a lot of time 'online only,' and it will take a while for small businesses to reconnect and recover. We hope TOPP will speed the process in my home state of Massachusetts."



In return, the company seeks to expand and hone getLouie's features while working with partners "in the real world."

"The TOPP program gives our company a chance to reconnect, in-person, with our user base," the Worcester native states. "Small business owners can leverage affordable text marketing for their success, and we'll improve our product and standing in the marketplace."

getLouie is a division of TME Group, Inc., a SaaS and creative firm geared toward helping small business owners achieve their goals. Headquartered in Hawaii with mainland offices in Boston and New York City.

TME Group, Inc.

https://getLouie.ai/

Michael Eldridge

michael@getLouie.ai

808.475.5000



