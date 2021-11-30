Ramo Law PC's Alexa Whiteside Selected as Leader in Law Award Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that attorney Alexa Whiteside has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards "recognize the achievements of leading attorneys and firms who make a significant impact on the Los Angeles business community."

Whiteside joined Ramo Law after graduating magna cum laude from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles and is also an alumnus of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Film & Television Department. Through the Firm, she provides comprehensive production, distribution, and delivery legal services to producers and filmmakers in the creation of their film, television, and digital content. She's also an avid copyright and personal rights geek, providing a particular focus and expanding the firm's work in clearances, licensing, and fair use.

She serves as outside general counsel for production companies such as Kevin Hart's production and distribution companies Laugh Out Loud! and Hartbeat Productions ("DIE HART," "HART TO HEART," "OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND SNOOP DOGG") and Hybrid, LLC ("BLENDING CHRISTMAS," Netflix's "FATAL AFFAIR"), and Vivica A. Fox Lifetime miniseries ("KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES"). Among some of Whiteside's recent work, she has provided guidance and negotiated in such deals the cross-platform exhibition agreement with for "THE MDA KEVIN HART KIDS TELETHON," LOL! Radio's Sirius XM multi-platform partnership, and legal guidance and production legal on LOL's Sundance Screenwriter fellowship program "WOMEN WRITE NOW" (with three short films produced through the program premiering at the festival in 2021).

Other upcoming projects include a Netflix documentary series following NASCAR driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, the Bruce Willis action film "AMERICAN SIEGE," and CJ Entertainment's "PRESS PLAY" starring Danny Glover. As a fair use counsel for documentarians, she's provided advisement to such recent projects as "CITY OF ALI" and "CHASING WHISKEY".

In her spare time, Whiteside serves on the several legal boards and associations including serving as Co-Chair of Los Angeles-based Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA), Secretary and Co-Chair of the Music and Film Department for the Sports and Entertainment Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association, and work with numerous pro bono programs and boards including board membership of the North Carolina Bar Foundation's Pro Bono Committee (Awards Subdivision) and active participations with programs such as NC Lawyers for Entrepreneurs Assistance Program, Wills for Heroes, and Lawyer on the Line. She was recognized in January 2021 for her pro bono efforts by the North Carolina Bar Association.

Prior to becoming a lawyer, Whiteside was a filmmaker in New York City who worked as an independent producer, unit production manager, casting associate, and advisor to a variety of short and independent films working during that time, both as freelance and for such companies as Susan Shopmaker Casting and Creative Artists Agency. As such, Whiteside brings with her a prior education and experience before the law, giving her a detailed understanding of the inner workings and demands of production both on and off the set.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes attorneys for their "exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

About Ramo Law PC

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ramo Law PC