"Shoot United" -- A New Initiative Launching to Attract Newcomers to Enjoy the Shooting Sports

CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN). Target shooting is one of the most popular and fastest growing high school sports in the United States. This is not something a person hears every day. Nor is the fact that more than 60 million adults participate in the shooting sports each year, making it one of the most popular recreation activities in the country. Yet there are still millions of individuals (young and old) who have never joined family and friends to participate in the variety of challenging shooting sports.

Introducing Shoot United™ — a dynamic initiative designed to promote all that's wholesome and healthful about the shooting sports. Its time spent outdoors with family and friends. It's competition. It's one of the most fun and safe recreational activities in the country, as well as the fastest growing sport at the high school level. Shoot United Sizzle - YouTube

"More people than ever before participate in target shooting and hunting. These sports are fun and appealing," said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition. "People need to hear the stories of how these activities have a positive impact on our lives and relationships. That's what we plan to do – share these stories with an even-broader audience and continue to nurture a diverse participation."

Throughout 2022 and 2023, engaging content will be shared nationwide through mainstream media. Shoot United will also release content through its own digital and social platforms. This content is meant to entertain, inform, and foster a healthy and transparent dialogue. In addition, grassroots events will be coordinated throughout the United States for people to join, with the mission to drive awareness and activate new participants to the sport.

"Shoot United will be inclusive. We want to bring shooting and responsible firearm ownership to as wide a variety of people as possible, from all walks of life … we are committed to echoing these positive messages, beyond our core audience and welcoming new people in," said Flaugher. "Winchester is wholly committed to this initiative, and we have high expectations that it will bring new energy and excitement to the shooting sports."

To make the shooting sports a part of your life, please join us at ShootUnited.com.

About Shoot United

Shoot United™ is a dynamic initiative designed to promote all that's wholesome and healthful about the shooting sports and responsible firearm ownership. It's time spent outdoors with family and friends. It's competition. It's one of the most fun and safe recreational activities in the country. The mission is to drive awareness and activate new participants to the sport by sharing engaging and educational content as well as providing resources where people can learn how to participate in the shooting sports and hunting activities. Learn more at ShootUnited.com or email us at media@shootunited.com and stay engaged on the Shoot United social channels (Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter). Make the shooting sports and responsible firearm ownership a part of your life.

About Winchester Ammunition

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

