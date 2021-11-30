Video Elephant TV Announces Launch of Goalcast Channel

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today VideoElephant Ltd., a leading aggregator of premium global video content, announced the launch of the Goalcast channel.

Goalcast is the world's leading empowering media company, specializing in the production and distribution of transformative short documentaries and original short films. Viewers can now watch stories about the hidden lives of celebrities and powerful accounts of resilience from the world's most inspiring people, 24/7 on the Goalcast channel.

Commenting on the launch of the channel, Goalcast's co-founder and CEO, Cyrus Gorjipour said, "The enormous success of Goalcast on social media - which now reaches more than 500 Million viewers per month - has inspired us to bring Goalcast to even more platforms around the world." Gorjipour continued, "We are thrilled to partner with VideoElephant TV as it marks the beginning of a new era for Goalcast." The Goalcast channel on VideoElephant TV offers a superior viewing experience for our audience, one where they are free from distractions on their social media feeds, which allows us to make an even bigger impact."

VideoElephant TV is a free ad-supported OTT streaming service with videos from 200+ premium media brands from around the world. With over 150 digital channels, on demand videos and over 1,000 shows, VideoElephant's curated library is available in multiple languages and offers topics that viewers are passionate about; world news, U.S. news, lifestyle, sports, food, tech, business, weather, fitness and automotive.

VideoElephant TV's Head of OTT, Stacie Anthony said, "We are excited to launch the Goalcast channel on VideoElephant TV and on our Channels marketplace. We believe Goalcast is a valuable addition to our current channel lineup and we look forward to expanding the Goalcast audience globally."

Goalcast has adapted the methods of best-in-class viral content to actively improve the lives of its audience. The impactful videos are designed to keep users motivated, inspired and on track to personal fulfillment while creating a better world in the process.

Find the Goalcast channel on VideoElephant TV. Available on ROKU, ROKU UK, Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices, as well as on the web at www.videoelephant.tv

