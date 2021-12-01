AnitaB.org Announces a Hybrid Grace Hopper Celebration Next Year Non-profit Organization Unveils Its Iconic Event Will Offer A New Hybrid Mix of In-Person and Virtual Experiences As Part of Its 2022 Celebration

BELMONT, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the global non-profit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in technology, announced that its flagship Grace Hopper Celebration will take place on September 20-23, 2022, as a hybrid event, offering a mix of in-person events and exciting virtual programming. As part of the Celebration, AnitaB.org will welcome attendees to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and provide an opportunity to reconnect with leading tech innovators and to continue the organization's critical work of redefining and overhauling the technology ecosystem for women and non-binary technologists.

"Leveraging the learnings from our virtual GHCs from the past two years, we are excited to bring our community together again in 2022. As mission-focused changemakers, we are thrilled to enable human connection as our Grace Hopper Celebration returns to Orlando as a hybrid event," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President & CEO, AnitaB.org.

The highly anticipated in-person portion of the 2022 hybrid Celebration will be held in strict adherence to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the enhanced and continued urgency for all guests to take proper health and safety precautions. The virtual portion of the Celebration will leverage digital-first best practices to extend worldwide access. AnitaB.org advises that registrations for the in-person portion of the event will be limited due to enhanced health and safety protocols.

More information and updates on the Grace Hopper Celebration 2022 including pricing, and event and sponsorship information will be announced early in 2022.

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women technologists, and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. For more than 30 years, this community has grown and changed to become the leading organization for women in technology. Today, AnitaB.org works with women technologists in more than 50 countries, and partners with leading academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AnitaB.org, visit anitab.org or find us on LinkedIn at @anitab-org and on Instagram at @anitab_org.

