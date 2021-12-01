Argenbright Holdings Acquires Select Portfolio of Contracts from ISS North America

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Argenbright Holdings announced that it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of single-service janitorial and select specialized services contracts from ISS North America. As a part of this transaction, Argenbright Holdings will welcome approximately 3,000 associates and more than 250 clients across financial, commercial real estate, industrial, and government sectors.

"We are excited to acquire this business portfolio from ISS North America. This transaction is at the core of our strategy to be a leader in the facilities services business, delivering our unique brand of legendary service and technology-driven solutions to valued clients," said Frank A. Argenbright Jr., Executive Chairman of Argenbright Holdings.

"We look forward to partnering with the trusted and dedicated team currently in place as part of this transaction, and our focus and investment in them will help grow the business and create advancement opportunities for our team members. We pride ourselves in the way we recruit, motivate, and retain our valued associates, which in turn helps in delivering exceptional service to our clients," Argenbright continued.

"As a key player in this space, this acquisition will create a differentiated, attractive facilities services provider with great clients and trusted business relationships," said Karan Ishwar, CEO of Argenbright Holdings.

"We will invest in growing our facilities services business by adding significant capabilities in account management, sales, operations, and corporate functions, and we look forward to servicing our valued clients as a trusted partner delivering on their maintenance, cleanliness, and sanitization needs. We believe this value proposition will be attractive to our current and future clients as an increasing number of companies continue to remain focused on defense against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as providing safe and attractive facilities for their employees, customers and other stakeholders," Ishwar continued.

We will incorporate this business to form our facility services platform company within the Argenbright Holdings group. It will operate under a new brand, which will be launched as part of our expansion.

About Argenbright Holdings

Argenbright Holdings is a privately held provider of workforce solutions in human capital-intensive industries headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with decades of experience in security, aviation services, and facilities services. Argenbright Holdings' mission is to provide legendary service to their clients by delivering the personal attention expected of local service providers, as well as having strong processes, technology-driven solutions, and national reach.

Argenbright Holdings is led by seasoned entrepreneur Frank A. Argenbright, Jr. Our holdings include an aviation services business, Unifi (www.unifiservice.com), which is a joint venture with Delta Air Lines. Over his illustrious career, Frank has founded and owned many companies, including AHL Services, AirServ, and SecurAmerica, which along with Unifi, have generated employment for over 100,000 people in the US and Europe spanning the last forty plus years.

