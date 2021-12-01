BMO Capital Markets' Fixed Income Strategy Group Earns Top Rankings in Institutional Investor Survey

#1 in U.S. Rates Strategy and Technical Analysis

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets' Fixed Income Strategy group claimed top honours in the Institutional Investor 2021 Global Fixed Income Research Team survey.

Rankings are determined by input from more than 6,000 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts at 1,600 institutions around the world, providing feedback across 61 sectors. The survey recognizes the best firms in high yield, investment grade, economics, and strategy.

As a firm BMO Capital Markets ranked #10 in the Global Fixed Income Survey, #8 in the U.S. overall, and #6 in U.S. Economics & Strategy, holding several top positions in their focus areas. In the individual categories, the group earned the following:

#1 U.S. Rates Strategy – Ian Lyngen, Head of U.S. Rates Strategy; and team

#1 Technical Analysis (Charting) – Ian Lyngen, Head of U.S. Rates Strategy; and team

#3 in Short-Duration Strategy

Runner Up #4 in Fixed Income Strategy

Runner Up #4 in Federal Agency Debt Strategy

#6 in Economics

#7 in Cross Asset Strategy, Investment Grade Strategy, and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities

#8 in Currency & Foreign Exchange

"This tremendous achievement is indicative of our team's commitment to global fixed income," said Dan Goldman, Co-Head Global Markets, BMO Capital Markets. "We will continue to provide our clients with industry-leading analysis and solutions in fixed-income strategy, economics and FX expertise."

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group