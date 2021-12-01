Northcentral University's Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice Receive Accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcentral University's Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs received initial accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for five years, which is the maximum allowed. The initial accreditation is effective retroactively as of February 8, 2021.

CCNE accreditation validates the quality of Northcentral University's nursing programs.

Accreditation signifies that these programs meet CCNE's high standards.

"CCNE has recognized not only the quality and integrity of our programs but also our commitment to develop prepared nursing leaders who are valuable contributors to their profession and the communities in which they serve," said Dr. Wittney Jones, interim dean of the School of Health Sciences.

Dr. Alice Myers, director of nursing programs, agreed and thanked those involved with the programs.

"The CCNE accreditation demonstrates the dedication of the faculty and staff, as well as the effort and scholarship of the students," Dr. Myers said.

NCU's Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership program prepares nursing professionals to assume leadership roles in an increasingly complex and evidenced-based environment. The DNP was designed to closely align with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Essentials and the competencies from the American Organization for Nursing Leadership. DNP graduates often consider roles such as chief nursing officer, nurse manager, clinical manager, or chief patient experience officer.

NCU's Master of Science in Nursing supports nursing professionals preparing for management roles within hospitals and other healthcare delivery organizations. The university offers specializations in management and organizational leadership, and quality and safety. Graduates with this degree are pursuing positions like nurse manager, director of nursing, and director of patient experience.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 11,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology, and technology.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

