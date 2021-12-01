Noted Global Customer Experience Specialists Transcom establishing operations in Greenville, S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcom Worldwide AB, a global customer experience specialist providing customer care, sales, technical support, and credit management services through a network of contact centers and work-at-home agents, has selected Greenville County, South Carolina as its launch epicenter for building a North American network to support global clients. The company will create at least 450 new jobs in the initiative.

Transcom Selects Greenville, SC for U.S. expansion epicenter

Founded in 1995 in Sweden, Transcom has more than 30,000 employees at 69 centers and working from home across 26 countries worldwide, serving approximately 200 clients globally. Transcom provides 1.5 million customer interactions daily in 33 languages and across numerous industry verticals. Transcom executives selected Greenville from an initial list of 125 U.S. locations and selected Greenville as its preferred destination following multiple scouting visits and meetings with business leaders, elected officials and economic development partners.

"The push for a new location to grow from while expanding Transcom's presence in the North American market was driven by significant growth in the U.S., and the opportunity to serve a growing cadre of clients doing business here," stated Donald Berryman, Transcom executive vice president and chief commercial officer for North America.

"North America is the largest consumer market in the world, and is ripe with opportunity for a technologically advanced, service -driven organization like Transcom," stated Mr. Berryman. "We're already serving many clients in North America, and we consider the North American market to be a center of future growth and opportunity."

"Transcom is excited to expand our network of U.S. operations with the addition of the new Greenville, S.C. location. South Carolina and Greenville specifically have a talented pool of prospective employees, is an accessible and attractive area for clients to visit and features a welcoming business community and diverse economy. We look forward to growing our base and serving customers through our expansion into the Upstate."

Transcom will use a hybrid model for the Greenville center, with employees both in-office and working from home. While some of the catalysts for that plan are related to the COVID pandemic, the model fits with the company's remote client and customer service roles.

"We wanted a community with a large, quality workforce, as we envision that Transcom could expand operations here in the future to as many as 1,000 positions on a long-term basis," said Kyla Starks, managing director, SVP of Transcom. "We believe that Greenville is that place and that we can stay here for many years."

Featuring use of artificial intelligence, the latest technologies and highly trained service teams, Transcom serves as the voice of its global customers, combining intelligent technologies with passionate talent to create smarter people experiences.

"Transcom is a world-class company, and it speaks volumes that they decided to locate their first North American operation right here in South Carolina. This announcement serves as another testament to South Carolina's strong business climate," added South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The company is locating at 650 Executive Center Drive in Greenville, in space expandable to hold up to 1,000 associates. Find information on open positions at https://na.transcom.com/en/careers-na.

"Greenville County is pleased that Transcom, the global customer experience experts who use leading-edge technology and customer insight to provide excellent customer care, have chosen our community to launch and grow their U.S. operations," said Greenville County Council Chairman Willis Meadows.

About Transcom

Transcom is a global customer experience specialist, providing customer care, sales, technical support, and credit management services through an extensive network of contact centers and work-at-home agents. The company has 30,000 customer experience specialists at 69 centers across 26 countries, delivering services in 33 languages to international brands in various industry verticals.

