Sharecare wins 17 Fall 2021 Digital Health Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it won 17 Digital Health Awards in the Fall 2021 competition. In its 23rd year, the Health Information Resource Center's semiannual Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

Led by WebMD founder Jeff Arnold, Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place: the smartphone. On July 2, 2021, the company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SHCR. (PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

Sharecare earned three Digital Health Awards for its flagship platform, with its enterprise version winning silver awards in both the disease management/population health management and mobile application categories, and the free consumer version taking bronze in the mobile application category. Featuring a highly personalized experience with access to medically vetted original content, engaging programs, and clinically validated digital therapeutics — including the silver award-winning Eat Right Now — Sharecare empowers people to manage their well-being and navigate their health benefits right from their smartphone.

"With our dynamic platform at the center, we've assembled a powerful collection of digital health tools and technologies that can support each person at nearly any and every point in their well-being journey and empower them to make healthier, more informed decisions along the way," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman, and CEO of Sharecare. "Being recognized by the Digital Health Awards across our portfolio of solutions, content, and channels is indicative of the strength of Sharecare's diversified business."

Utilizing techniques such as immersive 3D imaging, responsive design, and data visualization, Sharecare also received several Digital Health Awards for its interactive patient education and engagement solutions, guiding people as they manage conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, psoriatic arthritis, overactive bladder, macular degeneration, and several forms of cancer. Further, Sharecare aims to promote health equity through its programs and content, including its Digital Health Award-winning article and video series examining well-being topics and lived experiences of trans and gender diverse individuals. Among the newest additions to Sharecare's content library of more than 200,000 expert-driven Q&As, articles and slideshows, and over 40,000 videos, these content creations also power Sharecare's Digital Health Award-winning website and branded social channels each day.

The complete list of Sharecare's Fall 2021 Digital Health Award wins are as follows.

