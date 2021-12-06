Brookwood Acquires Sabre Centre I in Boca Raton, Florida

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC ("Brookwood"), a nationally-recognized private equity real estate investment firm based in Massachusetts, announced today it has acquired Sabre Centre I in Boca Raton, Florida. This is the first acquisition by Brookwood's latest investment vehicle, the Brookwood Properties Fund II.

Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC is an internationally recognized private equity real estate investment firm that specializes in acquiring and managing value-add commercial real estate and related operating businesses on behalf of a select group of institutional investors, including endowments, pension funds and foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

The 101,940 square foot Class A suburban office building is currently 93.7% occupied, and is located within The Park at Broken Sound, one of Southeast Florida's premium office parks. The 700-acre mixed-use park consists of over 5.0 million square feet of office space, in addition to 554,000 square feet of retail space, 2,500 luxury multifamily units, and features 29 acres of lakes, waterways, and walking trails, and 28 acres of open green space.

"We strategically chose Sabre Centre I as the first acquisition for our new fund given its appealing location in a highly desirable business corridor, proximity to I-95 and other major thoroughfares, as well as stellar retail and lifestyle amenities," said Thomas W. Brown, Brookwood's President and Director of Real Estate Acquisitions. "Our business plan is to invest approximately $1.25 million in targeted capital and cosmetic improvements in order to further improve the property and quickly lease the few remaining vacant suites."

Brookwood has had a long and successful history of investing in Florida. Since 1995, it has acquired 38 properties totaling over 3.2 million square feet of office and industrial buildings, and grocery-anchored shopping centers, throughout south Florida, including Renaissance Center, in Fort Myers, Bonita Bay Executive Center and Riverview Center, in Bonita Springs, Brickell Bayview and New World Tower, in Miami, Ponce de Leon Building and Gables CitiTower, in Coral Gables, and Plaza 100 in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Brookwood's current Florida portfolio includes 19 office buildings containing nearly 1.3 million square feet in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Plantation, Maitland, Bonita Springs, and Fort Myers.

About Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC – Brookwood is an investment firm that specializes in acquiring and managing commercial real estate and real-estate related operating businesses on behalf of approximately 3,000 clients, including sovereign wealth funds, college endowments, public and private pension funds, foundations, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Since its founding in 1993, Brookwood has invested over $1.7 billion of equity to acquire a portfolio of 200 commercial real estate properties, seven operating companies, and 451 gas stations and convenience stores. Its $4.2 billion historical portfolio has spanned multiple asset classes, geographical markets, and industries across the United States.

Media Contact:

Erin Vadala, Warner Communications

(978) 468-3076; erin@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC