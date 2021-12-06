PetWellClinic Signs 8-Unit Deal in Baton Rouge, New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has entered into an 8-unit agreement in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The clinics will provide convenient preventative care for pets including general check-ups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions in a walk-in environment. PetWellClinic's unique clinic model offers an affordable, easily accessible health care experience for pets and pet owners versus traditional veterinary clinics or pet hospitals.

The multi-unit agreement has been signed by Ed & Betsy Erb, veterans of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force respectively. After 10 years in the military and another decade working in corporate positions, Ed and Betsy signed the agreement with PetWellClinic to begin a new chapter in their professional lives. Betsy is currently working part-time as a veterinary assistant while in the process of applying to veterinary school. With a passion for public service, both Ed and Betsy felt compelled to bring PetWellClinic's vital pet care model to a community in need of an affordable, convenient option.

"We came to Baton Rouge on a temporary assignment, but we fell in love with the area and decided to settle down here," says Ed. "Over the last few years, we had been searching for a new business opportunity. Eventually, we decided to invest in something that would combine our love for our community with our love for pets. With PetWellClinic, we knew we could really make a difference by providing pet owners with quality, essential services."

PetWellClinic's preventative care services give pet owners the ability to see to their pets' current needs and prevent health issues in the future. PetWellClinic's services help pet owners identify potential problems in a timely manner while giving owners the ability to provide the best care at an affordable price.

Specific locations have not yet been selected for the initial Baton Rouge clinics, but the pair is beginning their search in the area with plans to eventually expand into New Orleans. Ed and Betsy are already preparing for the recruitment of veterinarians and clinic staff at their locations. With their strong community connections, their part-time dog training business and close proximity to veterinary schools, they are poised to find the right people to care for new pet patients.

The PetWellClinic model is a practical option for veterinarians and veterinary technicians looking for a new career with a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more emergency surgeries.

"At our clinics, we provide quality care to our pet patients, but beyond that, we pride ourselves on the work-life balance we offer to our veterinarians," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "With manageable work hours and streamlined services, there aren't any stressful surprises. Our vets can focus more on their patients with the added benefit of leaving work 'at work.' PetWellClinic fosters an environment of care and kindness and that starts with our own staff."

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and already has 100 units in development since August of 2020.

