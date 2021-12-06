Tunnel to Towers Foundation Adds Three New Students to their Student-Athlete Advocate Program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced the expansion of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, adding three new students to the growing initiative. The program, launched in September, is designed to help current student athletes expand their personal brands while promoting the organization's mission to honor our first responders, military veterans and their families.

Kailyn Hart, Chris Cannizzaro and Nick Eiler joined Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate Program

The three students, Kailyn Hart, a junior lacrosse player at Stony Brook University, Chris Cannizzaro, a senior baseball player at Bucknell University, and Nick Eiler, a junior basketball player at Hartwick College, join Appalachian State football player Stuart Head as the inaugural T2T Student-Athlete Advocates.

Chairman and CEO Frank Siller stated, "We are thrilled to continue to grow the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate program and bring on these amazing athletes to continue the foundation's mission to do good. Their inspiration to honor the lives of America's heroes and spread awareness amongst their peers makes them a perfect fit for the program and it is our hope that they will inspire younger generations to do the same."

On June 30, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that all student-athletes would have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Student-Athletes can now engage in NIL activities consistent with the state's law where the school is located.

The T2T Student-Athlete Advocate program is driven to connect current student-athletes to the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by delivering critical messages to a younger demographic of Americans to ensure we "Never Forget" the sacrifices first responders and military members make for our country every day.

Click here to view the video for Kailyn Hart

Click here to view the video for Chris Cannizzaro

Click here to view the video for Nick Eiler

For more information on the student-athletes:

Kailyn Hart is a junior lacrosse player at Stony Brook University. The North Babylon, NY native accumulated 232 goals and 70 assists in her four years at North Babylon High School. At Stony Brook University, she appeared on SportsCenter Top 10 for goals in her first two career collegiate games and during the 2021 season. Hart tallied 27 goals, 14 assists and 10 ground balls while appearing in all 19 games last year. She's an undeclared business major and is one of four lacrosse players in her family.

"I'm thrilled to become an ambassador for this foundation and I'm excited for what the future holds. I think it's so important that the younger generation never forgets the service and sacrifice that our first responders made on 9/11 and those who served our country afterwards." - Kaitlyn Hart, Stony Brook University Lacrosse Player, Junior

Chris Cannizzaro is a senior baseball player at Bucknell University. The Staten Island, NY native won four straight Ivy Prep League Championships during his high school career at Poly Prep. Highlights from his time at Bucknell include being Patriot League batting champion, Preseason All-Patriot League pick, leading Patriot League in slugging percentage, and being named to All-Patriot League First Team. Cannizzaro is majoring in psychology.

"I could not be more excited to be a part of such an amazing foundation and part of a team of student-athletes. It means so much to me to be chosen as an advocate for a cause that's near and dear to my heart. I'm excited to work with T2T to honor and give back to America's greatest heroes." - Chris Cannizzaro, Bucknell University Baseball Player, Senior

Nick Eiler is a junior basketball player at Hartwick College. He's originally from Highland Mills, NY and was 2nd Team All-League during his time at Saddle River Day High School. At Hartwick College, Nick played in all 25 games for the Hawks during his freshman year and the only contest the school hosted during his junior year, where he shot 3-of-8 from the floor with a three-pointer to finish with seven points. Eiler is majoring in psychology and his hobbies include making music and writing.

"When I was given the opportunity to become an ambassador for T2T, I jumped at the chance to be a part of this amazing cause. So many brave Americans have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and I'm proud to be a part of an organization working to make sure those lives are never forgotten." - Nick Eiler, Hartwick College Basketball Player, Junior

Additional Assets for coverage are available upon request.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org .

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

Kailyn Hart of Stony Brook University

Chris Cannizzaro of Bucknell University

Nick Eiler of Hartwick College

Tunnel to Towers Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tunnel to Towers Foundation