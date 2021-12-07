Embrace Home Loans' Tammy Reid Wins Enterprising Woman's Award

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a prominent lender in the mortgage industry, announces that Tammy Reid, a business development associate in the company's Fredericksburg, Virginia, branch, has been awarded the 2021 Laurie A. Wideman Enterprising Woman's Award by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce Network of Enterprising Women.

Tammy Reid of Embrace Home Loans

The award goes to a female chamber member who demonstrates an independent and energetic spirit and a readiness to act in business and the community, has a passion for improving the quality of life in the region, and leads with the highest level of integrity and honesty. The award is named for the late Laurie Wideman, who served on the Chamber's board of directors.

Reid has won several notable local awards recently. A member of the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association, she has been named the group's Rookie of the Year, Associate of the Year (twice), and Chairman of the Year. Reid is also a member of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors®, where she was recently named Affiliate of the Year. In addition, she is a member of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Reid also volunteers at several local organizations. She grew up in Fredericksburg and attended Old Dominion University.

"Tammy is richly deserving of this award," said Steve Adamo, Embrace Home Loans' national retail president. "We see her passion for improving her community and her business first-hand every day."

"I am truly humbled to receive this award," Reid said. "Being active in the community is second nature to me and something we all need to do."

