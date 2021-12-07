Galvanized Media names Louis Peitzman Editor-in-Chief of Best Life

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanized Brands LLC, which owns and operates Best Life ( bestlifeonline.com ), Eat This, Not That! (Eatthis.com), and CelebWell (Celebwell.com) announced today that Louis Peitzman has been named Editor-In-Chief of Best Life, effective immediately. He will report to David Zinczenko, Founder and CEO of Galvanized.

"I couldn't be happier for Louis, and for his taking the reins of our always-relevant and storied brand that continues on its record-breaking growth trajectory," Zinczenko said.

Peitzman was appointed as Best Life has its biggest traffic year ever. According to ComScore, the website reached a record 17,145,000 Unique Visitors (up 10% from September) and 157 Million Page Views—more than Men's Health, Esquire, GQ, Reader's Digest, Complex and others in its competitive set.

Louis joined Galvanized in February 2020 after freelancing for Best Life in 2019. "Appointing Louis to the role is what any founder wishes for, an internal candidate rising from within to assume the top job," said Zinczenko.

Prior to Galvanized, Louis spent six years as Senior Editor and then Deputy Arts & Entertainment Editor at BuzzFeed News. Peitzman was a freelance writer covering film, television and theater. His work has been featured in The New York Times, Time, Elle and Vulture. On arrival at Galvanized, Peitzman excelled in his Deputy Editor role and over time, continued to add more and more responsibilities to his role.

"Best Life has shown incredible growth over the past year as we have worked to keep our readers informed and entertained during an especially unpredictable time. I'm passionate about making stories accessible and engaging to our audience to help them live their best lives," said Peitzman. "I'm thrilled to be leading this team as we continue to broaden the scope of what a lifestyle website can be."

ABOUT GALVANIZED

Galvanized Media is a fast-growing and independently owned company helping to power a new era of healthy, active living. With a focus on service journalism at the speed of news, we have numerous brands in the wellness space and a combined monthly audience of 40 million unique visitors (ComScore, October 2021) already. Our brands include Eat This, Not That! (Eatthis.com), Best Life (Bestlifeonline.com), ETNT Health, CelebWell (CelebWell.com), Travelicious (Travelicious.com), and ETNT Mind + Body.

