Digi-Key Partners with CalcuQuote to Integrate Quote API and Allow Customers an Easier Path to Securing Pricing for 30 Days

Digi-Key Partners with CalcuQuote to Integrate Quote API and Allow Customers an Easier Path to Securing Pricing for 30 Days

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has partnered with CalcuQuote to integrate its technology with Digi-Key's Quote API, providing customers with an even easier entry point to connecting with the company's leading APIs with less development investment.

Digi-Key has integrated with CalcuQuote on its Quote API for customers.

Digi-Key's Quote API secures pricing for 30 days versus standard price and availability options, and offers a smoother ordering process with more efficient quoting and real-time data on demand. Through this partnership with CalcuQuote, Digi-Key customers can have confidence in the prices they are quoted and do not need to invest in extensive software development to leverage the technology.

"We are proud to leverage this integration with CalcuQuote for our Quote API to give customers a cost-effective and fast option to connect to Digi-Key's API solutions," said Nathan Pray, manager, digital technology office – B2B at Digi-Key. "This integration makes it easy for purchasing professionals around the globe to experience smoother and more efficient ordering while securing pricing for 30 days."

"With this pioneering upgrade, customers and Digi-Key reps have access to the same information, ensuring the price is valid for thirty days," said David Sharp, CalcuQuote's vice president of product. "Our customers gain confidence, even amidst a volatile market, and CalcuQuote is the first to make it all possible."

For more information about Digi-Key's API solutions, visit their website, where you can also request a free eBook to learn more about the benefits that Digi-Key's API tools can offer.

About CalcuQuote

CalcuQuote provides quoting and supply chain software for the EMS industry. With a focus on the future, CalcuQuote improves the speed, accuracy and efficiency of the quoting and supply chain process by optimizing operations and implementing sustainable digital solutions. Founded in 2014, CalcuQuote currently serves over two hundred EMS companies across twenty-four countries.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics