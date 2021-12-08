How Organized Dentistry Began Treating Vitamin D Deficiency with Fluoride, Researcher Reveals

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dental Association (ADA) internal documents reveal how it influenced the world to ignore a preponderance of evidence proving vitamin D can prevent tooth decay in order to promote nonessential but profitable fluoride, reports Philippe P. Hujoel, PhD, DDS, Professor, Oral Health Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of Washington (Nutrients December 2021), reports the New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF).

Hujoel writes, "The ADA was a world–leading organization and its governing bodies worked through political channels to make fluoride a global standard of care for a disease which at the time was viewed as an indicator of vitamin D deficiencies." The ADA scientific council endorsed vitamin D for 15 years but reversed its decision in 1989.

The evidence suggests that professional organizations of clinical specialists, such as the ADA, have the power to create standards of care which ignore key evidence and consequently can harm public health, reports Hujoel.

Attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President says, "It seems the rich and powerful ADA uses legislators and the media for its own political and financial viability to misinform the public. Artificial fluoridation is based on politics and deception, not science. It must end."

Vitamin D deficiency, now common in US adults and children, is also more prevalent in the same groups suffering the most tooth decay.

Many current studies link vitamin D deficiency to more cavities.

After 77 years of water fluoridation, intending to dramatically reduce tooth decay, 70% of US children are fluoride-overdosed, afflicted with dental fluorosis (discolored teeth). Yet, tooth decay is epidemic. Like all drugs, fluoride has adverse side effects.

Vitamin D, an essential nutrient, is free via sunlight exposure; fluoride is a huge money maker.

ADA's Seal of Approval is paid for (CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta).

"ADA governing bodies had several channels of influence to put fluoride experts on authoritative writing panels who globalized the now conventional wisdom of ignoring and dismissing the evidence of the role of nutritional deficiencies in dental disease etiology," writes Hujoel.

"It did not matter that the professional organization had a self-evident conflict of interest; topical fluoride applications in dental offices were revenue-generating procedures, vitamin D prescriptions were not," writes Hujoel.

The powerful politics of the ADA is well documented as explained here and here and here.

