Hub International Expands Employee Benefits Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Gregory Benefits & Consulting LLC In Louisiana

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Gregory Benefits & Consulting LLC (Gregory Benefits & Consulting). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Gregory Benefits & Consulting provides employers and individuals with employee benefits solutions. Rich and John Gregory, and the entire Gregory Benefits & Consulting team will join Hub Gulf South.

"We are excited to welcome Gregory Benefits & Consulting to Hub," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "Their employee benefits experience will provide added depth to our existing capabilities and establish our presence in Southwest Louisiana."

"With Hub, we will have an opportunity to broaden our service offering to our clients," said Rich Gregory.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

