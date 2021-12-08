The first-of-its-kind, nostalgic integrations are the product of the unique and innovative collaboration between Kimmelot, Maximum Effort, Disney and three major brands, creating a new branded content experience.

Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot, Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort And Disney, Partner To Create A 1980's Event For ABC's 'Live in Front Of A Studio Audience' Primetime Special

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, viewers tuning in to ABC's Emmy Award-winning Primetime Special, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" got an extra 80's surprise: nostalgic integrations from Kraft Heinz, Jack in the Box and Aviation Gin that lovingly recreated the era in unexpected ways. The integrations, created by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Jimmy Kimmel's Kimmelot, mixed 80's brands with iconic talent including Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Beals, Bob Vila and David Leisure and voice-overs from Nina Blackwood, Alan Hunter and Robyn Lively. The first-of-its-kind integrations for Aviation American Gin, Jack in the Box and Kraft Heinz's Kool-Aid, HEINZ, Kraft Singles, and Oscar Mayer playfully extended the 80's homage on a night honoring two beloved television sitcoms, "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Facts of Life," starring Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston and an all-star cast.

Alfonso Ribeiro is featured in a reimagined spot for Oscar Mayer, created by Kimmelot and Maximum Effort. Credit: Kimmelot and Maximum Effort

You can re-experience the 1980's Event HERE.

"The power of nostalgia is undeniable and since the first primetime special we wanted to transport the audience back in time to create a complete 80's experience," said Dan Sanborn, Head of Marketing at Kimmelot and President of partner company Wheelhouse Labs. "From the show, to the content, to the brands, we wanted to make our audience smile. People remember things that make them laugh and through this partnership we were able to create some branded entertainment that shined a light on our favorite rad, absurd and fun pop culture memories of the beloved 80's."

The "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" integrations provided brands an innovative way to reach audiences with fun, nostalgic content during an in-show experience. These integrations can be re-experienced when streaming "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'The Facts of Life' and 'Diff'rent Strokes'" on Hulu starting today, December 8th.

"At Maximum Effort, we love playing with and creating culture and we're pretty sure culture peaked in the 1980's," said George Dewey, President of Maximum Effort. "It was a simpler time when we talked about nuclear annihilation and not knowing where our children were at 10pm. The opportunity to dial up the marketing synthesizer at Jimmy Kimmel's 80's party was something we simply couldn't 'Just Say No' to."

Bree LeMasters, Executive Director, Entertainment Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising Sales added, "At Disney, we create unrivaled and unique storytelling experiences. Working alongside best-in-class partners like Jimmy Kimmel and Kimmelot and Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort to develop innovative content for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" has been an experience that's sure to delight our viewers."

The three major brands involved - Kraft Heinz, Jack in the Box, and Aviation American Gin - were early hand-raisers embracing a new way to integrate their products into this eventful special.

When asked if they were excited about this opportunity, Kraft Heinz representative, 'The Kool-Aid Man', commented "Oh Yeah!". Sanjiv Gajiwala, U.S. Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz added, "At Kraft Heinz, we strive to create content that not only acknowledges culture, but also contributes to it in a way that consumers love. Jimmy Kimmel and the Maximum Effort teams have a long-standing history of developing content that resonates across multiple platforms and with diverse audiences in meaningful ways – we're thrilled to be a part of that."

Jack in the Box Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Ostrom commented, "We are always on a mission to showcase Jack in the Box's comedic humor and wit within all aspects of our advertising so partnering with Ryan Reynolds and his challenger brand, Maximum Effort, to create a comedic, witty and nostalgic integration was a no-brainer. Jack in the Box has been around for 70 years and is nostalgic for so many. We hope this integration gives our fans that thrived in the 80's an opportunity to reminisce on their late-night trips to Jack in the Box and discuss when shoulder pads were cool."

"Aviation may not have been around in the 1980's but we're pretty sure the taste is timeless," said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, CEO of Davos Brands, "We've become accustomed to unorthodox approaches from Ryan and the Maximum Effort team and for this 1980's video to be our first network TV integration makes total sense and we couldn't be happier."

About Kimmelot

Established in 2018, KIMMELOT serves as Jimmy Kimmel's creative lab, developing and producing television, digital platforms, mobile applications, and products. KIMMELOT is a collaboration with Brent Montgomery, CEO of Wheelhouse Entertainment. Scott Lonker, formerly of CAA, serves as KIMMELOT President.

KIMMELOT recently produced the ESPN documentary "Once Upon a Time in Queens" about the 1986 New York Mets and two seasons of Crank Yankers for Comedy Central with ITV. Additionally, they produced the Emmy-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in The Family and The Jeffersons" with Norman Lear for ABC, followed by another Emmy-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times" and is neck-deep in a variety of projects that are too explosive to share.

About Maximum Effort

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content, ads, and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally release them to the general public.

About Wheelhouse

Launched in 2018 by entrepreneur Brent Montgomery, in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel, Wheelhouse is a multi-vertical media, marketing and investment platform where content, celebrity, brands and capital come together to accelerate programming and business opportunities across platforms. Wheelhouse encompasses Wheelhouse Entertainment; digital-first and influencer division Wheelhouse DNA; brand marketing and creative innovation division Wheelhouse Labs; investment arm Wheelhouse 360; and a real estate operation that includes the "Wheelhouses" – private social venues in New York, Los Angeles and Stamford, CT – as well as multi-acre, indoor/outdoor campus "The Village" in Stamford, CT.

Integration Credits

Ideation and Creative Concepts by Maximum Effort and Kimmelot

Produced by Really Original

Directed by Maximum Effort's Bryan Rowland

Bob Vila and Alfonso Ribeiro appear in a reimagined spot for Kool-Aid created by Kimmelot and Maximum Effort. Credit: Kimmelot and Maximum Effort

