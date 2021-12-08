Outokumpu - Voluntary total redemption of EUR 250 million fixed rate notes due in 2024

HELSINKI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement made on November 4, 2021 Outokumpu Oyj confirms that it has redeemed in full its outstanding 4.125 percent rated senior secured fixed rate notes due in 2024 using existing cash reserves to finance the redemption.

Says CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell: "Outokumpu continues the de-leveraging of the company in accordance with its current strategy. Since the beginning of this year, the company had already prepaid outstanding debt in an amount of EUR 210 million, bringing net debt to EUR 749 million at the end of Q3/2021 and leading to considerable savings in finance costs. Simultaneously the leverage ratio has decreased to 1.0, which is well below the target level of 3.0."

Reducing leverage and maintaining good liquidity remains a priority also going forward. The company´s good profitability combined with the debt reduction has resulted in Moody's recently increasing Outokumpu' s corporate family rating to Ba3 with a stable outlook.

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Group Communications, tel. +358 40 753 7374

