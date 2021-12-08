Sharkey has managed plants for several companies, working alongside one of the pioneers of Lean manufacturing

SPX FLOW Hires Jeremy Sharkey to Lead its Facilities in Rochester, N.Y. Sharkey has managed plants for several companies, working alongside one of the pioneers of Lean manufacturing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, announced that Jeremy Sharkey has been hired as the new site leader in Rochester, N.Y., the flagship location for the company's mixer operations.

SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.)

Sharkey will lead a team that manufactures industrial mixers for several markets, including waste treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mining and chemicals. Customers use them for products ranging from adhesives in sticky notes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is a fast-growing company that's always innovating, and that innovation is not only with products," Sharkey said. "It's with things like new packaging that's safer, more sustainable and improves the supply chain."

Before joining SPX FLOW, Sharkey managed plants for Rotork Controls, Guardian Glass, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Delphi Technologies. At Delphi, Sharkey worked alongside Hajime Obha, a renowned executive who helped pioneer the Lean manufacturing process.

SPX FLOW has two facilities in Rochester and employs a total of 270 people. One of the company's best-known brands, Lightnin, has been made in Rochester for 92 years.

"Jeremy has delivered results everywhere he's worked," said Wendy Malone, who oversees SPX FLOW's mixing solutions team. "His extensive experience will help us deliver on our commitments to our customers, and he's lived most of his life in Western New York, so just like SPX FLOW, he has deep roots in the community."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Peter Smolowitz

External Communications Manager

Peter.Smolowitz@spxflow.com

704-390-6918

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.