Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., Acquires Arena Technologies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading provider of strategic advisory, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, advanced analytics, industrial policy, and program management solutions to government and defense customers in the United States and its Allies, has acquired Arena Technologies LLC (Arena). Founded in 2003, Arena is a specialized provider of systems engineering and trusted advisory services to the space and national intelligence community and related customers.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine said, "Arena aligns extremely well with our strategic inorganic priorities and provides access to new, dynamic customers for SPA's mission-proven, data-driven advisory tools and capabilities. The addition of Arena also strengthens our positioning in the fast-growing space domain, and we are excited to partner with Arena to share the SPA story and our cutting-edge capabilities with this critical customer set as a part of our broader corporate objective to build the premier trusted advisor for our customers. Consolidation has created a void in the technical advisory market, and this transaction marks the first of many investments we are making to fill it."

Arena cofounder and CEO John Pollard shared, "This transaction is an exciting time for Arena as we now have the weight of SPA behind us to expand our suite of capabilities and service offerings to meet the needs of our Intelligence Community customers and partners. Joining the SPA team will provide our employees with expanded career opportunities, and it will also establish a platform that prioritizes advisory work and the highly technical employees who are seeking an unconflicted home from which to continue serving the mission. With access to SPA's corporate infrastructure, credentials, and past performance, we are poised to rapidly expand in our current customer base and further support their mission. We are also better able to deliver differentiated capabilities to adjacent customers responding to similarly critical and complex threats and challenges."

Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Systems Planning and Analysis. G2 Capital Partners served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Arena.

SPA provides innovative and leading-edge solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our differentiated capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.