CIEF 2021 kicks off, 6,000 plus projects exhibited online and offline ("Empower the Dual Circulation & Boost the New Development," 2021 CIEF opens)

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, the 2021 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (hereinafter referred to as CIEF) with the theme of "Empower the Dual Circulation & Boost the New Development" kicked off at Pazhou Canton Fair Complex. This three-day CIEF will be held from December 10 to December 12.

2021 CIEF is hosted by China Association for Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of the Jiu San Society, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and Asia Data Group. This CIEF features 15 exhibition areas and functional areas. More than 6,000 scientific and technological achievements that are urgently needed by businesses and can be easily commercialized will be displayed offline and online, with a focus on advanced technology and products in high-tech fields such as new infrastructure, intelligent vehicles, next-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, biomedicine and high-end equipment. 20 events such as the forum summit, auction of achievements, technology transfers, and project roadshows will be held simultaneously.

The online exhibition will be included at the 2021 CIEF, which is an event that "never ends", in order to promote the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements in a routine and targeted manner, and build a full-chain innovation ecosystem. Through the online platform, domestic and international exhibitors can conduct online exhibition, matchmaking of scientific and technological achievements, and roadshows. Based on 66 CIEF achievement commercialization bases and online exhibition platform, the 2021 CIEF will carry out 100 online and offline matchmaking activities before and after the fair to promote the integration of the innovation chain and the industrial chain.

Focus on key industries during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, and help the state and regions make new progress

The CIEF is an innovative, open, and hub-type national exhibition that is guided by the national widespread innovation and entrepreneurship strategy and that exhibits the achievements of innovation and entrepreneurship. The 2021 CIEF will help the state and regions make new progress and get off to a good starting during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period.

During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, China will promote the integration of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, prioritize the supporting and leading role of infrastructure, and build a modern industrial system for the coordinated development of the real economy, technological innovation, modern finance, and human resources. the 2021 CIEF follows the national development plan, with a focus on the key industries under the 14th Five-Year Plan. This CIEF features special exhibition areas to showcase China's achievements in new infrastructure, advanced equipment and cutting-edge technology, new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and intelligent vehicles.

At the 2021 CIEF, 33 scientific research institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences will showcase a total of 149 high-end scientific and technological achievements. Scientists from the Jiu San Society across the country will display xxx pieces of latest achievements in the fields of new energy, new materials, and so on. 37 academicians and their teams will display 92 projects.

The outline of the "14th Five-Year Plan" states that support will be given to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to build an international center for scientific and technological innovation. The 2021 CIEF features special exhibition areas to display the scientific and technological achievements made by innovation entities in "9+2" cities in the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao region, including universities, enterprises, scientific research institutes, and new-type research and development institutions. It aims to boost the exchange and promotion of technological innovation and advanced scientific research achievements in the Greater Bay Area, and facilitate the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements and the growth of innovative enterprises.

At the CIEF, a series of activities related to key industries during the 14th Five-Year Plan period will be held, such as the High-end Equipment Manufacturing Innovation Forum and the Greater Bay Area Roundtable Summit for Achievement Commercialization Ecosystem Construction, in an effort to promote the upgrading of the manufacturing industry and build new pillars of the industrial system.

Serve the construction of innovation hub city for "Innovation China", and create a model for technological and economic integration

Guangzhou was selected as an innovation hub city for "Innovation China" on May 30 this year, the only city selected in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

"Innovation China" is a service brand created by China Association for Science and Technology to promote the integration of technology and economy. After having held the CIEF for six consecutive years, Guangzhou now has the advantages of the entire chain covering government, industry, universities, research institutes, and financing, and stands out from the many pilot cities for "Innovation China", becoming an innovation hub city for "Innovation China".

The 2021 CIEF will continue to serve Guangzhou as it becomes an innovation hub city for "Innovation China". At the event, the "Innovation Guangzhou" innovation achievements exhibition area will showcase scientific and technological achievements made by innovation entities in Guangzhou, such as Guangdong laboratories, national key laboratories, key high-tech enterprises, as well as national, provincial and municipal technological innovation and R&D platforms. It will better show Guangzhou's achievements in becoming "Innovation China" innovation hub city and in scientific and technological innovations in recent years.

At the 2021 CIEF, Guangzhou policies on the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements will be released in the form of promotional videos to help technological innovation enterprises and talents to learn about Guangzhou policies. At the CIEF, relevant persons responsible from the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee's Talent Leadership Office, Guangzhou Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, Guangzhou Science and Technology Finance Group Co., Ltd., and Nansha District Science and Technology Bureau will be invited to give presentations on policies regarding innovation and entrepreneurship, introduction of talents, project commercialization, transactions of intellectual property rights, etc. for participating organizations and personnel, as well as offering face-to-face consulting services.

At the CIEF, the awarding ceremony of the National Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Talents will be held for Guangzhou Development Zone and Nansha District. The establishment of the National Offshore Innovation and Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Talents in two districts of the same city is a sign that China Association for Science and Technology recognizes Guangzhou's work on talents and innovation and entrepreneurship. The Base will support Guangzhou Development Zone and Nansha District in attracting overseas talents and technology, as well as in the incubation of innovation and entrepreneurship projects, and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements.

Integrate resources and extend the service chain, address "last mile" issue in transactions of achievements

Following six years of development, the CIEF has a better "1+1+N" model for achievement commercialization (namely annual exhibition, one online CIEF platform and "N" regular achievement commercialization bases). The CIEF has set up 66 routine achievement commercialization bases in achievement commercialization institutions, incubators, and science and technology parks, and has established an achievement commercialization and transaction service network that covers the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and extends to the whole nation.

The CIEF will lead more than 50 banks, foundations, venture capital organizations, industry associations, incubators and other related organizations in the field of achievement commercialization and investment and financing to establish China CIEF Achievement Cand Investment and Financing Alliance. Through the CIEF and achievement commercialization bases, the alliance will hold roadshows for the matchmaking of projects and investors, build a communication bridge between investment and financing parties and innovation and entrepreneurship achievement projects, improve the service of the investment and financing industry and matchmaking efficiency, and address the "last mile" issue in the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements.

Centering on the central task of achievement trading, the 2021 CIEF will organize CIEF achievement and technology auctions, CIEF roadshows for outstanding projects, bank-enterprise matchmaking for inclusive finance, academician tour of enterprises, and other events to facilitate commercialization and transactions.

Empower the new development pattern of dual circulation, and integrate into global technological innovation

The theme of the 2021 CIEF is "enabling double circulation and boosting new development". The CIEF has been committed to accelerating the integration of government, industry, universities, research institutes, and financing, opening up the chain of technological innovation, facilitating localized knowledge production, flow, diffusion, application, and re-generation, and helping to build a domestic circulation for technological innovation.

The 2021 CIEF steps up efforts to attract innovation projects from countries with a developed technology industry, introducing global advanced innovation elements to China for double circulation. The CIEF also features the Belt and Road international exhibition area and Israel Day activities. About 300 projects will be displayed at an exhibition area of more than 1,100 square meters. At the same time, a total of 137 companies from more than 20 innovative countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the United States, Russia, Israel, South Korea as well as the countries along the Belt and Road will participate in the events, with a focus on intelligent technology, consumer electronics, green and low-carbon, biomedicine and other industries.

The CIEF will also hold the Belt and Road Technology Transaction and Innovation Development Forum, International Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Cooperation Forum, International Online New Economy Industry Forum and other forums. Academicians, leaders of innovative technology businesses, and representatives of national scientific research institutions will participate in online and offline events, and contribute to the new development pattern with double circulation through technological innovation.

View original content:

SOURCE Asia Data Group