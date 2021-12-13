Brighton Securities Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer Melissa Hawryschuk

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities is pleased to welcome Melissa Hawryschuk as our new Chief Executive Officer and member of our Board of Directors. She will lead our firm into its next stage of growth, as we build upon our strategy to drive consistent annual growth and increased profitability to maximize value to our clients. She will provide tremendous thought leadership to our team.

Melissa comes to Brighton Securities from Bank of America, where for the past seven years she has been Senior Vice President, Client Management Executive in Preferred Banking. While there, she supported the transformation of multiple lines of business to help streamline the client experience, and create a robust, sustainable sales process at the national level with proven success in driving strong organic growth across multiple markets and regions. With strong leadership and a teammate first attitude, Melissa has had proven success in redesigning workforce development programs to drive retention and enhance client satisfaction. She is a veteran of the Banking and Financial services industry and her 20+ year career is distinguished by its depth and breadth leading large, diverse teams for some of the world's most recognized global banking institutions like Citizens Bank, Bank of America, and a large Credit Union.

"Finding a capable leader to be CEO is always a challenge. Melissa's experience and career trajectory have positioned her to continue the growth that has characterized our firm's last ten years," said George Conboy, Brighton Securities Chairman, "We're looking forward to having her lead Team Brighton toward our 60th anniversary." Melissa will be taking over from Jai Ramachandran, CEO since 2014, who is leaving to run a fiber-to-the-home startup.

Melissa lives in Victor with her husband, Nick, and children Emily, Alison, Joey, and Mason.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and New Mexico. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign individualized to assist with providing financial solutions to both our current and future clients. Brighton Securities was named to the 2021 Rochester Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Companies. Brighton Securities has been named a Top Workplace by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle since 2014.

