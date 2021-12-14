Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Richied & Associates, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Reno, Nevada-based Richied & Associates, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999, Richied & Associates is a retail property/casualty insurance agency primarily serving small- to mid-market commercial clients, as well as families and individuals, from offices in Reno and Carson City, Nevada. Paul Richied, Tera Hodges, Cindy Fleischer and their associates will remain in their current locations under the direction of Scott Firestone, head of Gallagher's Southwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Richied & Associates is a well-known insurance agency that expands our retail property/casualty capabilities in the state of Nevada and offers us strong cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Paul, Tera, Cindy and their team to Gallagher."

