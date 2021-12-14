Limbach Group adopts QuantaMatrix dRAST™ in routine clinical use

QuantaMatrix's direct Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing system (dRAST) improves optimal prescription of antibiotics by two days compared to conventional methods

Following successful validation of dRAST platform in Europe at key reference laboratories, system now adopted for clinical use

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantaMatrix, an in vitro diagnostics company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of fully-integrated solutions within the sepsis value chain, today announces that its dRASTTM platform has been adopted for routine use by the Limbach Group, a German-based laboratory group, for the benefit of patients, clinical laboratories and clinicians. This successful deployment is the result of a partnership between QuantaMatrix Europe, a fully owned affiliate of QuantaMatrix Inc., based in Paris (France), and Axonlab, one of the leading in vitro diagnostics solution providers in Europe.

Following the successful validation of the dRAST platform by major reference laboratories in Europe, QuantaMatrix partnered with Axonlab to promote its use in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the Benelux region, alongside other European countries. An initial agreement with the Limbach Group in Germany means the dRAST solution is now available to the maximum number of that nation's sepsis patients.

The Limbach Group was created from the merger of independent laboratories throughout Germany. As the country's largest owner-managed laboratory group, it covers the entire spectrum of lab diagnostics with more than 30 clinical laboratories throughout the nation. MVZ Labor Ravensburg is one of the major labs within the Limbach Group and has adopted dRAST in routine clinical use.

Dr Ulrike Schumacher, medical director of the microbiology department at MVZ Labor Ravensburg said: "dRAST is a perfectly integrated platform in our lab. As we serve around 100 hospitals, daily we collect approximately 1,000 blood cultures from patients. The two main advantages in implementing dRAST in our lab are that by using it, we commonly shorten the wait for results by two days, so the patient can be treated with the optimal antibiotic and, as dRAST is so easy to use, we can now also offer this rapid susceptibility test in the evening, during holidays and at weekends."

Professor Sunghoon Kwon, Ph.D., CEO of QuantaMatrix, said: "We are very pleased with this agreement in Germany. Bloodstream infections due to bacteria need to be rapidly detected and then treated with the proper antibiotic or the patient may lose their life. Our platform offers one great advantage, benefitting the patient's health: guaranteeing optimal treatment while reducing the toxicity found in broad-spectrum antibiotics. We look forward to installing our system with other laboratory groups across Europe."

About QuantaMatrix

QuantaMatrix Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of fully-integrated solutions within the sepsis value chain. QuantaMatrix has successfully established a network of distribution all over Europe. It continues to expand and is now addressing the Middle East and Africa.

QuantaMatrix specializes in in vitro diagnostics using microbial diagnostics technology.

QuantaMatrix's flagship product is dRASTTM, a direct Rapid Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing system, which is capable of finding the optimal antibiotic in four to six hours following a positive blood culture. dRAST uses various patented technologies related to optics, microfluidic engineering and artificial intelligence. Compared to conventional methods, dRAST effectively shortens the test time by two to three days.

dRAST is already on the market in Korea and the EU. The company has a distribution network spanning 24 EMEA countries.

QuantaMatrix is a public company listed on the Korean KOSDAQ market under #317690. www.quantamatrix.com

