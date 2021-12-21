Invesco announces estimated cash and annual reinvested distributions for its Canadian-listed Invesco ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco today announced the estimated December 2021 distributions for its Invesco exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on January 10, 2022.

Further, Invesco today announced estimated annual reinvested distributions for its Invesco ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2021 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 20, 2021. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 29, 2021. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2021 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit may be expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease before December 30, 2021, or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2021 will be reported before the end of February 2022.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Estimated

annual

reinvested

distribution

per unit ($) Estimated

cash

distribution

per unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation



Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.00000 0.14160 Monthly Fixed income



Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PIB 0.00000 0.04911 Monthly Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.00000 0.00726 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.00000 0.05496 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.00000 0.06550 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - CAD USB 0.00000 0.10933 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF – USD USB.U 0.00000 0.08526 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD BKL.C 0.00000 0.08212 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD hedged BKL.F 0.00000 0.08095 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - USD BKL.U 0.00000 0.06342 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.00000 0.05396 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF PGB 0.00000 0.04324 Monthly ESG Fixed income



Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.00000 0.08711 Monthly Equity income



Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.14061 0.09755 Monthly Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPS 0.00000 0.07739 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - CAD PSY 0.00000 0.67046 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - USD PSY.U 0.00000 0.51716 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD UHD 0.00000 0.10761 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged UHD.F 0.00000 0.10327 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD UHD.U 0.00000 0.08307 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD GHD 0.00000 0.07655 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged GHD.F 0.00000 0.07874 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT 0.00000 0.07007 Monthly ESG equity income



Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.26116 0.09576 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.26537 0.09730 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.09153 0.18979 Quarterly Equal weight equity



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.00000 0.10917 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQL.F 0.00000 0.10176 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.00000 0.08488 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQE 0.00000 0.31272 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQE.F 0.00000 0.32982 Quarterly Low-volatility equity



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.00000 0.04278 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged ULV.F 0.00000 0.06716 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.00000 0.03302 Monthly Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ELV 0.00000 0.40939 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF ILV 0.00000 0.33927 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Hedged ILV.F 0.00000 0.32075 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.57677 0.08922 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity



Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.32451 0.22563 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF PZC 2.94337 0.10232 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD PZW 0.49936 0.30798 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged PZW.F 0.36077 0.22250 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - USD PZW.U 0.39089 0.23775 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - CAD PXG 0.00000 0.47275 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - USD PXG.U 0.00000 0.36517 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD PXS 0.00000 0.15378 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD PXS.U 0.00000 0.11871 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged PXU.F 0.00000 0.22155 Quarterly Momentum equity



Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF MOM 1.75606 0.05550 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF – CAD hedged MOM.F 1.70709 0.05395 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF – USD MOM.U 1.35409 0.04221 Quarterly U.S. equity



Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged1 QQC.F 2.65313 0.22356 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD QQC 0.49879 0.04571 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD QQEQ 0.00000 0.05498 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQEQ.F 0.00000 0.05158 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJR.F 0.00000 0.09419 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.00000 0.10097 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.00000 0.03194 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJE.F 0.00000 0.03081 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.00000 0.02865 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQCE.F 0.00000 0.02759 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

1 On May 14, 2021 Invesco QQQ Index ETF - CAD hedged was renamed Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, or through the Invesco Canada blog.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 1.800.874.6275.

For media questions, contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212.278.9037 stephanie.diiorio@invesco.com

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

