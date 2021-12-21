OWC Named As 2021 IBC Best of Show Award Honoree

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces winning the IBC Best of Show TV Tech Award for The Jellyfish by OWC. Declared after the IBC 2021, IBC is the world's most influential media, entertainment, and technology show. Six leading international bodies are the owners behind IBC, representing both exhibitors and visitors.

The awards are supported by four of Future's leading media technology brands: TVBEurope, Pro Sound News, Radio World, and TV Technology, and are judged by an independent panel of industry and Future market specialists.

The Jellyfish by OWC product family consists of Jellyfish Mobile: The first plug-and-play video workflow server that comes with a handle. Jellyfish Mobile was designed to be on-the-go or, at least, out of the server room. It excels with teams of four to six editors working with 4K media on the road or at the office. Jellyfish Tower: Matches the ease-of-use and plug-and-play magic powers of the Mobile and is as powerful as something you'd find in your server room. It's quiet enough to stand on its own in your edit bay and powerful enough to take on 6+ editors working with 4K media and beyond. Jellyfish Rack: The most powerful in the lineup plug-and-play solution, intended to live alongside all your other fancy server room equipment. Jellyfish Rack is the preferred solution for ultra-high-bandwidth connectivity (25GbE/50GbE) and seamlessly merges into the most complex enterprise network environments. The BFJ: Is a first-of-its-kind hybrid storage appliance designed for large video teams within Fortune 500 Companies, A-List Agencies, Top Universities, and New Media platforms. An enterprise NAS with a massive storage capacity, 100 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and an easy-to-use graphical interface means organizations can focus on scaling their video output without being held back by their tools.



"We are honored to have The Jellyfish by OWC product lineup recognized with the IBC Best of Show TV Tech Award presented by IBC," said JJ Powell, Director of Demand Generation/Sales, OWC. "We believe we have an incredibly talented team at OWC and are devoted to developing the fastest and most innovative products for consumer and professional markets. To receive this recognition is a win for the entire team. We are truly grateful to IBC for this acknowledgment."

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are genuinely built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

