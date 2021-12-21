Vivi raises US$20m to further accelerate overseas expansion, sets target for 1m classrooms within five years

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivi, a leading Australia-based visual learning, collaboration, and administration platform for education, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a capital raise of US$20m (A$26.5m) with New York-based education investor, Quad Partners.

The investment will help Vivi further accelerate overseas expansion, particularly in the US where its team has expanded from two to 18. The funding will allow the company to introduce a series of teacher efficiency features that will further cement Vivi as a major component of the technological infrastructure of schools and districts. With its technology in over 40,000 classrooms around the world, the investment will expedite Vivi expanding into one million learning spaces within five years.

One of the company's co-founders, Simon Holland, led the oversubscribed raise with investors immediately buying into Vivi's vision.

Vivi's Chief Executive Officer, Natalie Mactier, said the US$20m investment will further accelerate momentum in the US market going into 2022. "Because of the important position we hold in the classroom, the future has always looked bright at Vivi," Mactier said. "But right now, we are moving quickly to take advantage of some significant tailwinds, particularly in the US."

"With a rapidly increasing focus on technology enablement at schools, the highest ratio of 1:1 student devices ever, and increasing awareness of the instructional and administrative benefits of screen mirroring, we are thrilled to be able to get Vivi into the hands of more students, educators, and administrators quickly."

Founder and Executive Chairman Dr. Lior Rauchberger is proud of the impact Vivi has made on student engagement in the classroom, but said that, despite already being used by over 250,000 teachers and students in 12 countries, the SaaS company is just getting started.

"Vivi has created demand overseas in a way that's pretty unique – and largely by word of mouth. The company has evolved from a point solution into a comprehensive student engagement platform that has proven to be incredibly sticky. Our next big goal is to be in a million classrooms as soon as possible and partnering with Quad will certainly speed that up."

Vivi plans on using the capital to further bolster their customer support, sales & marketing, and development efforts.

Quad Partners Principal, Connor O'Keefe, sees the great potential of Vivi, stating the importance of its positioning within the edtech ecosystem.

"Vivi uniquely sits at the intersection of a number of accelerating tailwinds supporting technology usage in education. Their tireless efforts around optimizing the user experience for students, teachers, and administrators in a more tech-enabled world has really set them apart from their peers. We're thrilled to be partnering with the Vivi team on their exciting journey ahead."

About Quad Partners

Since its founding in 2000, Quad Partners has invested exclusively in the education and corporate training industries and is one of the most active and experienced investors in the space. Quad has invested in over 40 education companies, made over 60 add-on acquisitions, and built an extensive network within the industry. Quad aims to create long-term equity value by enhancing the quality metrics and mission of its businesses. They are passionate about what they do as investors and partners. Quad has managed over $1 billion and currently is investing out of its sixth fund, a $388 million vehicle. For more information, please visit: http://www.quadpartners.com

About Vivi

Vivi is the only wireless screen mirroring and digital signage tool designed for education. The company helps IT help teachers help students with classroom technology that enhances collaboration, control, and creativity. Engineered by educators, Vivi is designed to be an agnostic visual learning and content delivery solution that makes teachers more efficient and students more engaged. Get started with the wireless screen mirroring solution used in over 40,000 classrooms around the world at vivi.io.

