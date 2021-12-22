Elkay Employees Raise Over $161,000 Through ELKAYcares Giving Campaign

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay Manufacturing is pleased to announce that the 2021-2022 annual ELKAYcares campaign has raised $161,894.08 in funding for a variety of nonprofits, making the total amount raised by the campaign in the past 10 years over $5 million.

ELKAYcares is Elkay's annual approach to giving back to the community. Each year, the ELKAYcares campaign is run throughout November and December, and encourages employees to donate what they can to a variety of charities. Employee donations are then magnified through the company's dollar-for-dollar match to further enhance its impact. This year, the donation plus match resulted in a total of $161,894.08 donation to those charities serving the communities where we work, play, and live.

For those not in a position to make a monetary donation in a given year, Elkay offers employees additional ways to give back to their communities including paid volunteer time off and a skills-based volunteer program. Through this variety of community engagement opportunities, Elkay fosters growth and connection between employees while helping those in need within Elkay's communities solve some of life's challenges.

"At Elkay, giving back is an important part of our culture, and I'm incredibly proud of what our ELKAYcares annual giving campaign has achieved," states Elkay President and CEO Ric Phillips. "To raise over $161,000 in funding for non-profits this year and over $5 million in the last ten years is no small feat and could not have been achieved without the consistent heartfelt participation from all members of the Elkay family."

The non-profits that are being supported through ELKAYcares for the 2021-2022 year include Creating Healthier Communities (representing over 60 health-related non-profits), Splash, Elkay Family Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Living Lands & Waters, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Operation Homefront, United Way and Equal Justice Initiative.

About Elkay

Family-owned since 1920, Elkay has been making innovative products and delivering exceptional customer care for almost a century. While proud to be America's No. 1 selling kitchen sink company, Elkay expanded its commercial offerings more than four decades ago and today delivers faucets, water coolers, drinking fountains, Smartwell Water Delivery Systems, and the award-winning ezH2O bottle filling stations, in addition to world-class stainless steel and quartz sinks. Our Elkay Interior Systems business is a global leader in designing and building branded retail environments and commercial systems such as stainless-steel products for commercial kitchens for leading international brands in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, and education markets. Like your family, Elkay has values and traditions that endure - like our commitment to sustainability and giving back to our community. Headquartered in the United States in Downers Grove, Illinois, Elkay employs over 2,300 employees worldwide, working from 25 locations across the U.S., China, Europe, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.elkay.com.

