Valhalla Legend of Thor Now Available Exclusively on Tubi

TAPPAN, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janson Media today announced that the family fantasy-adventure film Valhalla - The Legend of Thor, is now streaming for free, exclusively on Tubi.

The story begins as siblings Røskva and Tjalfe embark on an epic adventure from Midgard to Valhalla with the gods Thor and Loki. Life in Valhalla, however, turns out to be threatened by the dreaded Fenrir wolf and the god's barbaric archenemies, the troll like giants. Side by side with the gods, the two children will fight to save Valhalla from the end of the world in Ragnarok.

Based on the comic book by Peter Madsen, Valhalla - The Legend of Thor (PG-13, 105 minutes) was produced by Jacob Jarek, and directed by Fenar Ahmad. The fantasy-adventure film stars Cecilia Loffredo as Røskva, Saxo Molthke-Leth as Tjalfe, Roland Møller as Thor, and Dulfi Al-Jabouri as Loki. Produced originally in Danish by Nordisk Film and Profile Pictures, the English version of the film was produced by Janson Media.

"I was impressed with director Fenar Ahmad's vision, and ultimately I hope this film reaches more mortals in our world," wrote Eamon Tracy in Irish Film Critic

"The intense and dangerous moments and the battle scenes, the visuals of darkness and otherworldly forces create a great atmosphere based on the ancient rules and whims of supernatural powers," wrote Ewa Sherman in Nordic Lighthouse. "It is a very enjoyable fantasy as the story dips into the wealth of the Norse myths, with amazing special effects conveying the mood of fear and despair, and occasional wonder."

Valhalla - The Legend of Thor was nominated for the Danish Film Academy's 2019 Robert Award for Best Children's Film, winning the prizes for Best Visual Effects and Best Children/Youth Film. The feature also won Best Costume Design and Best Children's Program at the Icelandic Film and Television Academy's 2020 Edda Awards.

Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with over 35,000 movies and TV shows, including a growing library of Tubi originals, 65+ local and live news and sports channels, and 250+ entertainment partners, featuring content from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of film, television, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is completely free.

