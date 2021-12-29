Athleisure and Vintage-Inspired Fashion Top Eyewear Trends in 2022 Eyemart Express reveals five most popular frame styles for the new year

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 164 million adults in the United States wear glasses to see clearly, according to The Vision Council, and that number is expected to rise, making spectacles a key accessory in 2022. In fact, 74% percent of respondents to a recent survey conducted by national optical retailer Eyemart Express said additional computer screen time due to working from home along with stress from the pandemic has noticeably worsened their vision. For individuals seeking their first pair of glasses, needing an updated prescription, or wanting to explore a new look with their glasses, Eyemart Express has compiled a list of the top five frame styles that will be popular in 2022.

National optical retailer Eyemart Express has compiled a list of the top five eyewear styles that will be popular in 2022. Approximately 164 million adults in the United States wear glasses to see clearly, according to The Vision Council, and that number is expected to rise, making spectacles a key accessory in the new year.

"Glasses are the finishing touch for an outfit for anyone who needs corrective lenses," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Chief Marketing Officer. "The top trends in 2022 are reflective of what we are seeing on high-fashion runways and a lot of throwback looks thanks to the rise of thrifting. Our curated assortment of more than 2,000 frames make it easy for shoppers to find glasses that fit their style or experiment with a new trend this year on any budget."

Athleisure: Frames by Champion and Sean John are the perfect sporty yet casual accent to wear with joggers and other athleisure attire. Comfort is key—both collections have flex spring hinges that keep your glasses comfortable yet secure for lounging, workouts, and action-filled days. Vintage Classics: Vintage-inspired styles are making a comeback with the popularity of thrifting. Musa Eyewear Collection and Burberry offer a modern take on classic, masculine-inspired metal frames from the '80s and '90s. New lightweight materials make these frames chic and comfortable. Retro Cat Eye: Another trend inspired by fashions of the past, retro cat eye-shaped frames are whimsical yet sophisticated. Christian Siriano and Longchamp have reinvented these chic frames with tortoiseshell and durable plastic that flatter facial features on nearly everyone. Bold Color: Elevate your mood instantly and stand out in virtual meetings with frames from PeaceLove and Dolce & Gabbana. These vibrant frames also add a pop of color to a monochromatic outfit and make for playful yet trendy sunglasses. Oversized Square: Halston channels dramatic oversized frames of the '70s with minimalist metals that make them lightweight yet iconic. They are versatile and can transition with any outfit from the office to a coffee shop.

Shop for high-quality frames that follow your favorite trends for the new year at your local Eyemart Express store and wear them home with Eyemart Express' same-day service.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 234 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyemart Express