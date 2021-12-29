Best Egg Announces Free $25,000 Better Credit Sweepstakes

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, an online financial platform that is owned and operated by Marlette Holdings, Inc, announced today that it is launching the $25,000 Better Credit Sweepstakes, which will run from January 1, 2022 to January 31, 2022. This announcement follows the introduction of the fintech company's financial health platform, Best Egg Financial Health, which has already gained almost 80,000 members.

"We are thrilled to announce this opportunity for individuals to start the new year by focusing on their financial well-being," said Sandeep Pasrija, general manager of Best Egg Financial Health. "Building healthy credit is one of the best resolutions you can make this year and one lucky Financial Health member will win $25,000 to get their finances off to a positive start in 2022."

Individuals can enroll in Best Egg Financial Health free of charge where they are instantly entered into the sweepstakes. Anyone who previously enrolled will also receive one sweepstakes entry automatically. Additional sweepstakes entries are earned for unlocking or checking your free credit score, trying the credit score simulator and for logging in each week in January.

"Our underlying mission is to help our members overcome the challenges they face with their everyday finances, while offering resources that will help them improve their longer-term financial health," Pasrija continued. "Our members have expressed a desire to feel more confident about their finances and their financial situation. The features of Best Egg Financial Health are being designed in partnership with our members to ensure that we create accessible tools and valuable information that helps them take control of their finances while also fostering confidence. We are humbled to support them in reaching their financial goals and gaining greater access to the money they need in good times and bad."

In addition to Best Egg Financial Health, Marlette introduced several fintech offerings in the past year. Customers have come to rely on Best Egg for personal loans and credit cards that are designed to promote healthy habits and enable them to navigate their day-to-day finances. The company's future product innovation is guided by one of the most robust and active research ecosystems in the fintech space, including The Nest Community, which is comprised of current, former, and potential Best Egg customers and has hundreds of people engaging on financial topics every day.

Marlette Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Best Egg, is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries developed and operate the Best Egg financial platform, which aims to help people feel more confident about their everyday finances. Since March 2014, the platform has delivered over $15 billion of consumer loans with strong credit performance.

