Conn's HomePlus Partners with Helping a Hero for Donation More than $6,000 in home goods awarded to a wounded warrior through Conn's Cares initiative

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting the communities it serves, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) through its charitable initiative, Conn's Cares, has donated more than $6,000 in brand name goods for the home to a wounded veteran through a partnership with Helping a Hero.

(PRNewsfoto/Conn's HomePlus)

"Conn's HomePlus believes in giving back to the communities we serve, and the Conn's Cares program provides a platform to make a difference by honoring deserving people through organizations like Helping a Hero," said Chandra Holt, Conn's HomePlus President and CEO. "We wanted to show our support for veterans and their families and are honored to be able to do that through donations like this one, especially during the holiday season."

Helping a Hero is a nonprofit that builds homes for military and first responders injured in the line of duty. Their mission is to empower our severely wounded heroes injured in the Post 9-11 Global War on Terror, by partnering with the wounded hero to build a specially adapted home designed to restore his/her independence.

"Conn's has been an incredible supporter of Helping a Hero and our wounded heroes for over a decade. We are so grateful that they made Christmas so special for the SGT Bartel family by donating computers and Christmas gifts," said Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping A Hero Home program. Christine and Joe Bartel added, "We are so thankful for the gifts and generosity. The kids love their computers and are so excited to use them in school."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, $1 million in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based, third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares .

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

