Civitas Pledges $1 Million to Marshall Fire Relief Efforts

DENVER, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Resources, Inc. (Civitas, or the Company) today announced a pledge of $1 million to the Community Foundation Boulder County to aid in relief efforts following Wednesday's Marshall Wildfire, the most destructive wildfire disaster in Colorado history.

"As community members, neighbors and Coloradans, we are saddened by the devastation these wildfires have caused, and we must do what we can to help these impacted communities," said Civitas CEO Eric Greager. "Our hearts go out to those who were displaced or otherwise affected by these tragic events, and we thank the Community Foundation Boulder County for its work in responding to this unprecedented disaster."

At this time, more than 35,000 people have been evacuated and approximately one thousand homes and businesses throughout the community have been impacted.

"The Community Foundation Boulder County works closely with government and nonprofit partners to meet the needs of the community as they arise," said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County. "This generous support will enable us to address immediate, short- and long-term needs for those most directly affected."

Civitas will be providing $500,000 immediately to the Community Foundation to aid disaster relief during the triage phase of this crisis and has pledged an additional $500,000 throughout the course of 2022 to meet needs that continue to arise within the community resulting from this disaster.

"This is not a response effort that will end in weeks," Greager said. "This response effort will remain ongoing, and we want to be there for our neighbors as they work to recover."

As Colorado's largest pure-play oil and gas producer, Civitas has become a leader among peers for its commitment to reducing and offsetting emissions from operations. The Company is also committed to exploring community solar developments aimed at reducing utility bills and generating renewable energy within the communities where it operates. In 2022, Civitas will launch the Civitas Community Fund that will provide project grants and scholarships within the communities where it operates, and with special dispensation to those located closest to the Company's operations.

