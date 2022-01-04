Commonwealth Hotels Promotes Karen Ouellette as the Director of Sales & Marketing of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announces that Karen Ouellette has been promoted to the Director of Sales and Marketing of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port.

Newly Appointed Director of Sales returns to her Hometown in Portland, ME

Ms. Ouellette is a seasoned sales leader with over two decades of experience with Hilton hotels with a focus on Sales and Marketing. She most recently served as the Dual Director of Sales for Hilton Garden Inn- Panama City and Hampton Inn Panama City Beach, Florida.

Karen joined Commonwealth team in October 2017, first as a Director of Sales at the Hampton Inn Downtown Jacksonville, Florida. While helping sales efforts at Hampton Inn Downtown Jacksonville, she quickly proved herself a perfect candidate for the role within the company of Task Force Sales Manager. After completing several corporate taskforce assignments, Ms. Ouellette accepted the Dual Director of Sales position in Panama City Beach, Florida. Her accomplishments and dedication as a sales professional along with a career of driving hotel revenues through innovative sales, revenue management and customer service skills, demonstrate Ms. Ouellette is a dynamic leader.

Prior to joining Commonwealth Hotels, Ms. Ouellette built her career as a hospitality sales professional with a 15-years tenure at the Hampton Inn Portland Airport, South Portland, Maine. After living in the Florida market for 6 years, Karen is thrilled to return to her Portland, Maine home State with friends and family. She is excited to bring sales support and her expertise of the Portland market to the Hyatt Place Portland Old Port as the newly appointed Director of Sales and Marketing.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with over 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

