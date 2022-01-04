Officeworks Announces Partnership with IMA Corporate Interiors and Expansion to Atlanta

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officeworks announces its partnership with IMA Corporate Interiors, a boutique furniture dealer with over 20 years of experience serving the Atlanta region.

"We are excited to join forces with Officeworks," says IMA CEO Bill Palmer. "Our vision and strategies are aligned, and most importantly, we both place an enormous value on our employees. Great employees equate to an amazing client experience. This partnership combines our resources, experience, and best-in-class service that will give us a competitive advantage in the ever-changing landscape of the workplace."

The partnership with IMA provides a key opportunity for Officeworks to tap into southern markets by delivering stronger services, with a continued dedication to the customer experience. "IMA has an excellent reputation in the Atlanta market, this is a great brand to bring under the Officeworks banner. This partnership will bring together two companies with similar cultures, putting focus on employees first and delivering the personalized attention our clients expect and deserve," says Officeworks CEO, Mark Loughlin.

This partnership marks the first stage of Officeworks' expansion into three new southern markets. "We will be further defining our overall footprint in the South with planned expansions into the Charlotte and Nashville markets. The recent market disruption has opened a path of opportunity, it is a very exciting time for both Officeworks and Teknion," explains Loughlin.

Officeworks has grown to be Teknion's largest dealer in the U.S., with existing offices in Boston, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C.

"We remain committed to providing a best-in-class service level to our existing client base in Atlanta. This partnership with Officeworks will give our team additional resources and support that will only strengthen our output to the community," says Yvonne Noack, Principal/Director of Sales at IMA.

Officeworks is an experienced office space consulting firm dedicated to providing innovative office interior solutions. Officeworks believes in putting people first, investing in the best and brightest individuals who embrace the company's mission of providing unparalleled customer service. Officeworks is just as focused on Day 2 service as the entire design and installation process, delivering stunning designs, inspiring spaces, and a customer experience that is second to none.

