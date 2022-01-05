DARREN MCCARTY COLLABORATES WITH PINCANNA TO LAUNCH NEW LINEUP OF CANNABIS EDIBLES

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If anyone knows four-time Stanley Cup champion and former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty, they know this – he is as passionate about the benefits of cannabis as he is about the game of hockey. Having launched cannabis flower and hemp products under The Darren McCarty Brand in collaboration with Pincanna nearly two years ago, McCarty's vision of creating THC, CBD + CBN gummies for "the people" has now been realized.

"I turn to the cannabis plant to give me energy, help me relax, ease my aches and pains and help me sleep," said McCarty

To offer consumers all types of experiences, The Darren McCarty Brand full spectrum oil gummies have been created based on McCarty's own lifestyle in these varieties: POWER PLAY: THC; INTERMISSION: CBD: GAME DAY: THC + CBD; SHUT OUT: CBN + THC; LIGHTS OUT: CBD + CBN.

"For my everyday wellness routine, I turn to the cannabis plant to give me energy, help me relax, ease my aches and pains and help me sleep," said McCarty. "Our new gummy lineup has something for everyone – from the everyday cannabis user to those who haven't ever experienced the benefits of cannabis before. I'm pumped about the addition of CBN in two of the combinations, which is the new frontier for those who are looking for a restful night's sleep."

The Darren McCarty Brand gummies will be initially sold this week at Pincanna stores in East Lansing and Kalkaska. Additionally, The Greenhouse of Walled Lake will be part of the product launch with a special appearance by McCarty on Friday, January 7, from 5 – 6:30 pm located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr. These ten-pack gummies will also soon arrive at numerous dispensaries throughout Michigan. Look for CBD and CBN combinations to be sold in the coming months online at darrenmccarty.com.

Robert Nusbaum, founding partner, Pincanna states, "All of us at Pincanna are extremely excited about the opportunity Darren's gummy collection brings to our product offerings. Darren is a true cannabis ambassador and the accessibility of these gummies will help him spread the word even more about all the great things cannabis has to offer."

Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Pincanna, is one of Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis companies, with a team that has won more than 50 Cannabis Cup awards for its unique proprietary marijuana strains. Pincanna's state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility is under construction on 185 acres in Pinconning, Michigan, which incorporates the company's FARM: a 135,000-square-foot cultivation space with greenhouse and indoor environments – and LAB: a manufacturing facility focused on producing concentrates, edibles, topicals and other premium products. The company operates retail stores in East Lansing and Kalkaska, Michigan, with plans to open numerous Pincanna MARKET retail stores throughout the state, including Kalamazoo, which is slated to open in the coming months.

The company operates with a house-of-brands approach. In addition to its own Pincanna brand and The Darren McCarty Brand, the company has also introduced Radicle Genetics, Michigan Organic Rub, Funky Extracts, Full Spectrum Extracts, Chemdog, Cannarado, High 5 and The Smallz to the Michigan marketplace.

Pre-ordering for pick up is available at Pincanna.com. Pincanna retail stores are located at 786 S. Cedar Street in Kalkaska and 1234 E. Grand River in East Lansing. Delivery is also available from Pincanna's East Lansing store.

The content contained in this release is for educational and lifestyle purposes only. The opinions contained in this release are those of Darren McCarty and are not a claim for health or health benefits.

Contact: Stephanie Freedman, Chief Brand Officer, PINCANNA, 248.797.9061

