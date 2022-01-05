MingMed to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MingMed Biotechnology, a clinical stage company dedicated to developing First-in-Class pharmaceutical products, today announced that Ms. Liza Ko, Chief Financial Officer of the company, has been invited to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM ET (09:00 PM, Jan. 10, 2022 Beijing Time), on the company and its latest R&D progress.

Registered participants of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference may view the presentation online using the link below. The replay will be available for 30 days post the conference:

About MingMed

MingMed Biotechnology is a clinical stage company dedicated to developing First-in-Class pharmaceutical products. Our team is formed by global top-notch scientists and specialists, while our scientific committee consists of influential scientists in the world. The company has already made world-class breakthroughs in developing novel therapies in the fields of ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, immuno-oncology and cell therapy. There are currently over 10 products in the R&D pipeline, most of which are First-in-Class medications for unmet medical needs and are at clinical stage.

For more information, please visit: www.ming-med.com

Media Contact: Jan Zhou

Email Address: ming-med@ming-med.com

