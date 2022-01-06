CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

Global Real Estate Innovator Continues to Transform the Industry as the #1 Leader in Brand Awareness, Recognition, Respect and Future Consideration Among Home Buyers and Sellers

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks the CENTURY 21® brand – which boasts a network of over 155,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices across 86 countries and territories – as #245 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

The Entrepreneur recognition reinforces the CENTURY 21 brand's mission to elevate the real estate industry and transform it from one of transactions to one focused on creating extraordinary experiences for both its global network of affiliated real estate professionals and the consumers they serve. In addition to the latest accolade, the CENTURY 21 brand was once again named the industry's leader in brand awareness – for the 23rd year in a row – the most recognized name in real estate and the most respected in the industry, according to a study conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization. Consumers surveyed, which included a sample of 1,200 adults who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market, also selected the CENTURY 21 brand as the brand they are "most likely to consider" for future transactions when presented with a list of real estate agencies.*

"At Century 21 Real Estate we are driven to challenge the mediocrity and complacency often found within our industry as we push our relentless sales professionals to always give 121% for every client, every day," says Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Being recognized by a respected business leader such as Entrepreneur magazine as well as today's home buying and selling consumers is a validation of all the hard work our teams continue to put in day after day as we move fearlessly into the future and strive to be the brand of choice for the industry's top business leaders."

To view the CENTURY 21 brand in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition and franchising opportunities, please go to century21.com/about-us/franchise.

About the 2021 Kantar Ad Tracking Study:

*Study Source: 2021 Ad Tracking Study.

The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years).

Brand awareness question based on a sample of 1,200 respondents. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%.

The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 9-27, 2021.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC:

The approximately 155,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 Brand is helping its affiliated brokers and agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2022 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Senior Director, Public Relations & Executive Communications

erin.siegel@century21.com

201.913.1432

