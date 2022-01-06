Dada Group Announces "No Close" During 2022 Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced its Dada Now and JDDJ platforms, would stay open and continue to offer one-hour on-demand shopping service to consumers across the country during 2022 Chinese New Year.

The Shopping Festival hosted by JDDJ and Shop Now to celebrate Chinese New Year, would launch from January 7 and continue to participate in the online New Year Festival held by the Minister of Commerce and Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

The platform partners more than 150,000 offline physical stores, well-known chain retailers and brand owners, integrating online and offline omni-channel resources, and launches multiple rounds of promotion activities in over 1,700 cities and counties.

The other highlight of this campaign is the supply of all categories during the New Year's festival, including festive gifts, dairy products, personal care, beverages, mobile phones, flowers and cakes and so on. Consumers can stay home, place orders online, and receive their products within one hour during holidays.

Meanwhile, Dada Now announces its upgraded on-demand warehousing, picking and delivery services would also be not shutdown in Festival. The platform has rolled out secured measures such as recruiting new deliverymen, offering holiday subsidies, scheduling riders and personal cares to expand its delivery force. It has prepared tens of thousands of supplies such as kneelet, thermos cup, gloves, masks and disinfectants, and established an emergency response mechanism to guarantee holiday delivery.

It is worth noting that Dada's autonomous delivery operation open system, which was officially unveiled in the second half of last year, would participate in the New Year's on-demand delivery for the first time. During the Festival, the autonomous delivery platform will continue to support last-mile delivery service of large supermarket chains such as 7 Fresh and Yonghui Supermarket. And the autonomous delivery vehicles will support riders and help alleviate capacity constraints, especially during peak periods or extreme weather conditions.

Dada Group's "No Close" measures offer consumers with a one-hour home-delivery service for various products in the Festival, upgrading their shopping experience, and stimulating online consumption potential. Meanwhile, Dada also provide strong online and offline marketing, operation, and fulfillment guarantees for retailing merchants across the country, thereby helping they to achieve a good operation of the supply chain during the holidays.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

