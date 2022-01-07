DAON VERIFLY IS SAFELY SECURING ATTENDANCE AT MAJOR AVIATION CONFERENCE IN HAWAII

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
The American Association of Airline Executives (AAAE) will host its Aviation Issues Conference, the preeminent gathering of aviation professionals for in-depth discussions of key issues and charting the course for the Washington policy agenda in the year ahead.
VeriFLY by Daon has assisted millions of global travelers in navigating the ever-changing COVID-19 government requirements. The Omicron variant has added new complications to travel and has underscored the value VeriFLY delivers for both travelers and the airlines who have adopted the technology. In fact, the AAAE has selected VeriFLY as its exclusive mobile health app partner to help ensure the health and safety of all those attending the Aviation Issues Conference.
Nick Hallas, Daon Vice President of Sales, will be featured on a panel titled, Facilitating Travel and Commerce Through Pandemic.
WHERE:
The 36th Annual Aviation Issues Conference is being held at the Grand Hyatt Kauai in Kauai, Hawaii.
WHEN:
The conference will be held Jan. 9-13, 2022.
The panel featuring Nick Hallas will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 9:15am in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Kauai.
WHY:
The world's first widely adopted digital wallet for COVID-19 credentials, VeriFLY helps to rebuild trust in travel, hospitality, office work, and live events. Long-term partners include American Airlines, British Airways, and Hyatt Hotels, among many others.
With the ability to show proof of vaccination – in addition to negative lab tests and self-certified health questionnaires – VeriFLY makes it easy to build more health and safety into routines and processes, without sacrificing user convenience. Learn more by visiting www.Daon.com.
