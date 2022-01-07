Help at Home to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan 2022 Health Care Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care, announced today that Chris Hocevar, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan McGroarty, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 40thth Annual J.P. Morgan 2022 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (50,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

